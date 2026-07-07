More than 400 IAM Union delegates traveled to Washington, D.C., for the union’s Legislative Conference, meeting directly with members of Congress and the U.S. Senate to advocate for policies that strengthen working families.

IAM members urged lawmakers to pass key pro-worker legislation, including the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act and the Faster Labor Contracts Act, which would make it easier for workers to organize and help ensure newly organized workers can secure a first contract without years of unnecessary delays.

Watch the video report here.

Delegates also called for passage of the Railway Safety Act to improve rail safety, protect workers and communities, and help prevent future derailments.

In addition, IAM members emphasized the importance of continued federal investment in critical aerospace and defense programs—including military aircraft, naval shipbuilding, and other strategic manufacturing initiatives—that support thousands of high-skilled union jobs while strengthening America’s national security and industrial base.

Meeting with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, IAM delegates delivered a simple message: elected officials must put working people first. Through these face-to-face meetings, the IAM Union continues to hold lawmakers accountable and fight for policies that protect jobs, strengthen workers’ rights, and build a stronger future for working families.

The post IAM Union Meets with Lawmakers, Pushes for Pro-Worker Agenda on Capitol Hill appeared first on IAM Union.

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