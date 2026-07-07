Payscout and Pronto Connects Announce Strategic Alliance to Drive Innovation in Payments

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payscout , a leading payment processing provider and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is proud to announce a new strategic alliance with Pronto Connects, a provider of modern communication and customer engagement solutions. This alliance brings together Payscout’s innovative payment technology with Pronto Connects’ advanced messaging to help organizations create more connected, efficient, and consumer-friendly experiences.The strategic alliance is designed to deliver future-ready solutions that bridge payments and communication, giving businesses new ways to engage consumers, streamline operations, and improve response rates across multiple channels. Together, Payscout and Pronto Connects will focus on supporting organizations with tools that simplify outreach, modernize workflows, and enhance the overall customer journey.Pronto Connects helps organizations improve customer communications through SMS, MMS, and RCS messaging, automation, and omnichannel engagement solutions designed to support modern consumer interactions. With a strong foundation in compliance, deliverability, and visibility, Pronto helps businesses connect with customers more effectively across the communication channels preferred by their consumers.Combined with Payscout’s secure and compliant payment technology, the alliance creates a strong foundation for businesses seeking to modernize how they communicate and collect payments. Organizations can look forward to opportunities that support omnichannel engagement, self-service communication through AI chatbots, and personalized customer journeys designed to increase convenience and efficiency.“We’re excited to announce our strategic alliance with Pronto Connects, marking an important step in expanding a more innovative ecosystem of solutions available to our partners and clients,” said Kimberly Rebello, Payscout's VP of Operations & Partner Success. “By aligning payment capabilities with modern communication technology, we see a tremendous opportunity to help businesses improve engagement, automate processes, and deliver better consumer experiences.”“Organizations today need more than just the ability to send text messages — they need visibility that helps drive better decisions, self-service controls, compliance expertise, and tools that help them communicate more effectively with consumers,” said Rick Lang, President of Pronto Connects. “Our alliance with Payscout brings together modern payment technology and intelligent customer communications to help businesses streamline engagement, improve operational efficiency, and create better consumer experiences.”As digital expectations continue to evolve, Payscout remains committed to building strategic relationships that bring added value to merchants, agencies, and enterprises alike.About Payscout:Payscout is a payment technology company with acquiring solutions for businesses across the United States. Payscout’s Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions. For more information, please visit www.payscout.com About Pronto Connects:Pronto Connects brings together the tools businesses need to modernize consumer communications in one flexible platform. From SMS, MMS, and RCS messaging to workflow automation and omnichannel engagement, Pronto helps organizations create more responsive, efficient, and compliant communication strategies.Pronto Connects’ solutions include Pronto CX, its Digital Omnichannel engagement platform, Shorty, its enterprise URL shortening and link management platform, and Click to Connect, its TCPA-focused compliance solution designed to support compliant customer outreach initiatives.Headquartered in Colorado, Pronto Connects provides scalable communication solutions designed to improve consumer engagement, operational visibility, and customer experiences.Whether you need to improve SMS delivery rates or reduce costs by migrating to the cloud, Pronto Connects has the solutions to meet your business requirements and exceed customer expectations. For more information, please visit https://prontoconnects.com/

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