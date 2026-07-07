MYCPE ONE Launches Free AI-Powered CPE Wallet to Solve Compliance Tracking for Accounting Professionals

The tool automatically reads and organizes CPE certificates from any provider, tracking requirements across 100+ credentials & U.S. state boards in real time.

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYCPE ONE today announced the launch of the CPE Wallet , an AI-powered system that automates how CPAs, EAs, CMAs, CIAs, and other credentialed accounting professionals track and manage their continuing professional education. The tool is available at no cost, with no subscription or credit card required.The Problem: Completing Credits Isn't the Hard Part — Tracking Them IsContinuing professional education is a licensing requirement for nearly every accounting credential, yet the administrative side of compliance remains largely manual across the profession. Most professionals complete their required credits without difficulty. Where they struggle is documentation.Certificates arrive through different channels email confirmations, provider portals, downloaded PDFs and accumulate across inboxes, desktop folders, and cloud drives over multi-year reporting cycles. Few systems give professionals a real-time view of where they stand against their requirements, which means uncertainty about what's complete and what's still pending until a deadline forces the question. When reporting periods close, professionals spend hours locating certificates, verifying hours, and assembling documentation.The risk compounds for anyone holding multiple credentials or licenses in multiple states. Requirements vary by jurisdiction and by credential ethics hours, subject-specific minimums, differing reporting cycles and a single overlooked detail can create a compliance issue. Spreadsheets and manual logs, the default solution at most firms, are time-consuming to maintain and prone to exactly the kind of human error that causes those gaps.The ObjectiveMYCPE ONE built the CPE Wallet to remove the manual effort from compliance tracking entirely: one secure system that centralizes every certificate, organizes credits automatically, and shows professionals their real-time standing against the specific requirements of their credentials and jurisdictions so records are accurate and audit-ready year-round, not assembled in a scramble before a deadline.Free forever. No subscription required. No credit card needed.How It WorksThe CPE Wallet accepts credits from any provider, not just MYCPE ONE courses, and offers three ways to add them:1. Email forwarding: Professionals forward certificate confirmations from their registered email address to credits@my-cpe.com. The system reads, extracts, and files the details without manual entry.2. AI upload: Any uploaded certificate is analyzed automatically — provider, credit hours, subject area, and reporting category are identified and placed into the correct compliance structure.3. Bulk upload: Existing records migrate at once via CSV, XLS, or XLSX, allowing professionals to bring years of history into the system without re-entering data.Once added, credits live in an encrypted digital vault alongside a real-time compliance dashboard, one-click audit-ready reports, and tracking logic that covers 100+ credentials and U.S. state board requirements — including professionals managing multiple credentials or licenses across states."Professionals don't fall behind on CPE because they didn't do the learning. They fall behind because the paperwork lives in ten different places," said Shalin "Shawn" Parikh, CEO and Co-Founder of MYCPE ONE. "Compliance tracking is administrative work that shouldn't consume professional hours — and it shouldn't cost anything either. Forward an email or upload a certificate, and the system handles the rest."The CPE Wallet is available now at https://my-cpe.com/cpe-wallet . Setup takes about two minutes.About MYCPE ONEMYCPE ONE is an integrated platform for CPA and accounting firms across the U.S. and Canada, offering continuing education, offshore staffing, digital marketing and websites, benchmarking, managed IT and cybersecurity, and M&A advisory. Its NASBA-approved education platform serves over 250,000 professionals with 15,000+ hours of content across 100+ qualifications. Learn more at https://www.my-cpe.com

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