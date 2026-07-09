Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square's Food Hall Reflects Growing Diversity of Local Businesses in Central Pennsylvania

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

Upper-level Food Hall now hosts vendors representing cuisines from Korea, Vietnam, the Caribbean, and beyond

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Food Hall at Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square , located on the upper level of the market's 25,000-square-foot building in downtown Hershey, has grown into a collection of locally owned, chef-driven food businesses representing a wide range of culinary backgrounds. The Food Hall operates Thursday through Saturday.Vendors currently operating in the Food Hall include businesses serving Korean fried chicken, Vietnamese pho, Japanese teppanyaki, Caribbean cuisine, Greek and Mediterranean dishes, Asian-Latin fusion bao and empanadas, acai bowls, hand-scooped ice cream, and soft pretzels, alongside a Pennsylvania craft brewery and a local distillery offering small-batch spirits. Each business is independently owned and operated."Each vendor in the Food Hall is a small business with its own story," said Casey Keshner, Marketing Director, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. "Together, they reflect the kind of culinary diversity you don't typically find in a market of this size in Central Pennsylvania."A full list of current Food Hall vendors is available at www.hersheyfreshmarket.com/foodhall Food Hall hours are as follows:Thursday: 9:00 am – 7:00 pmFriday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pmSaturday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pmUpdates on new vendors and events at Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square are available at www.hersheyfreshmarket.com About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareHoused in a building that has served the Hershey community since 1936, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace in downtown Hershey, PA. The market is home to more than 40 local vendors offering farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods across two floors. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is open Thursday through Saturday, with special events held monthly. Visit 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

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