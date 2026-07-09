Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,276 in the last 365 days.

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square's Food Hall Reflects Growing Diversity of Local Businesses in Central Pennsylvania

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

Upper-level Food Hall now hosts vendors representing cuisines from Korea, Vietnam, the Caribbean, and beyond

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Hall at Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square, located on the upper level of the market's 25,000-square-foot building in downtown Hershey, has grown into a collection of locally owned, chef-driven food businesses representing a wide range of culinary backgrounds. The Food Hall operates Thursday through Saturday.

Vendors currently operating in the Food Hall include businesses serving Korean fried chicken, Vietnamese pho, Japanese teppanyaki, Caribbean cuisine, Greek and Mediterranean dishes, Asian-Latin fusion bao and empanadas, acai bowls, hand-scooped ice cream, and soft pretzels, alongside a Pennsylvania craft brewery and a local distillery offering small-batch spirits. Each business is independently owned and operated.

"Each vendor in the Food Hall is a small business with its own story," said Casey Keshner, Marketing Director, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. "Together, they reflect the kind of culinary diversity you don't typically find in a market of this size in Central Pennsylvania."

A full list of current Food Hall vendors is available at www.hersheyfreshmarket.com/foodhall.

Food Hall hours are as follows:
Thursday: 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
Friday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Updates on new vendors and events at Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square are available at www.hersheyfreshmarket.com.

About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square
Housed in a building that has served the Hershey community since 1936, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace in downtown Hershey, PA. The market is home to more than 40 local vendors offering farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods across two floors. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is open Thursday through Saturday, with special events held monthly. Visit 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

Casey Keshner
Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square
+1 717-395-1642
casey@earnyourstreetcred.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square's Food Hall Reflects Growing Diversity of Local Businesses in Central Pennsylvania

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.