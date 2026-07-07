Notice of Public Hearing on 2027 Schedules for the Steamship Authority

Held via video conferencing on Zoom

The public may participate in the meeting, including offering testimony, by going to zoom.us and using meeting ID 863 6840 7258 or by clicking here: Start Zoom meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority (SSA) will conduct a public hearing on its proposed 2027 Operating Schedules for the period from January 6, 2027, through January 6, 2028. The public hearing will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026, via Zoom videoconferencing pursuant to Section 20 of Chapter 20 of the Acts of 2021, as amended.

This public hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 15A of chapter 701 of the Acts of 1960, as amended, because after the SSA advertised the proposed changes in several local newspapers in May 2026, it received a petition signed by not less than 50 persons who are residents of the Town of Falmouth requesting a public hearing on the proposed changes.

The Authority will consider the testimony given at the public hearing when deciding whether to maintain the original proposed schedule changes or to make modifications thereto. It will also consider written testimony that is submitted regarding the proposed schedule changes, which testimony can be submitted electronically to schedules@steamshipauthority.com or in writing addressed to General Manager Alex Kryska, Steamship Authority, 228 Palmer Avenue, Falmouth, MA 02540.

The proposed 2027 operating schedules from January 6, 2027, to January 7, 2028, would start one (1) day later and end one (1) day later than the 2026 schedule for both the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes.

If you have any comments, please submit them via email to schedules@steamshipauthority.com, or by mail to:

Steamship Authority

Attn: Proposed 2027 Operating Schedule

228 Palmer Avenue

Falmouth, MA 02540

Proposed 2027 Schedules for Martha's Vineyard Route

Proposed 2027 Schedules for Nantucket Route