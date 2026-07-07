Variety Cruises Launches on Cabin Select's Next-Generation Cruise Technology Platform

Small-ship specialist goes live on cloud-based platform built to power its next phase of commercial growth

We're delighted to welcome Variety Cruises to the Cabin Select platform. Variety Cruises is a respected name in boutique and small-ship cruising, and we're proud to support their continued growth.” — Graeme Ogston

AIKEN, SC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabin Select, the travel technology company powering reservation and distribution solutions for cruise operators worldwide, today announced that Variety Cruises has gone live on its next-generation cruise inventory management and reservation platform. The award-winning small-ship operator becomes the latest cruise line to adopt Cabin Select's technology, joining a growing portfolio of expedition, luxury, river, boutique and yacht cruise brands worldwide.

The successful launch marks a significant milestone for both companies and reflects the accelerating industry shift towards modern, cloud-based systems purpose-built for cruise. Legacy technology has long constrained cruise operators, with fragmented systems for inventory, reservations, pricing and content creating operational inefficiencies and limiting commercial agility. Cabin Select's fully integrated platform removes those barriers, giving Variety Cruises a single solution through which to manage every aspect of its commercial operation.

From day one, the platform centralizes the company's inventory, reservations, pricing and distribution alongside rich digital content, including interactive deck plans, cabin imagery, ship and itinerary detail, and destination and port information. The result is a faster, richer and more engaging selling experience for internal reservation teams and trade partners alike, with product content and live availability presented in one place at the point of sale.

The business benefits extend well beyond the booking screen. By consolidating previously separate functions into a single ecosystem, Variety Cruises gains greater operational efficiency, improved data visibility and the flexibility to respond quickly to market demand. The launch also establishes a robust foundation for the next phase of the company's commercial growth, opening the door to expanded API connectivity, broader trade distribution and new digital sales channels as the partnership develops.

The implementation underlines Cabin Select's growing momentum in the small-ship and boutique cruise sector, where operators increasingly demand technology that matches the sophistication of their guest experience.

Graeme Ogston, CEO of Cabin Select, commented:

"We're delighted to welcome Variety Cruises to the Cabin Select platform. Variety Cruises is a respected name in boutique and small-ship cruising, and we're proud to support their continued growth with technology that is built specifically for today's cruise industry. Our goal is to provide a flexible, future-ready platform that simplifies operations, enhances distribution, and allows cruise operators to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

Malvina Vonta, Chief Commercial Officer, Variety Cruises said that:

''Great partnerships are built on shared vision and seamless journeys. Starting this new course with Cabin Select and integrating their world-class booking and distribution platform allow us to meet our guests exactly where they are. At Variety Cruises, we are committed to making it easier than ever for travel partners and guests to discover and book our unique small-ship experiences. Our partnership with Cabin Select strengthens our global distribution strategy, enhances the booking journey, and provides a scalable platform to support our continued commercial growth"

About Variety Cruises

Variety Cruises is one of the world's leading small-ship cruise operators, offering immersive voyages to destinations across the Mediterranean, West Africa, the Seychelles, Cape Verde, Tahiti, and beyond. With a fleet of intimate yachts accommodating between 34 and 72 guests, the company is renowned for delivering authentic local experiences, personalized service, and unique itineraries that take travellers beyond traditional cruise routes.

About Cabin Select

Cabin Select is a travel technology company specializing in cruise reservation, inventory management, and distribution solutions. Its modern, API-first platform enables cruise lines to manage inventory, reservations, pricing, rich media content, distribution, B2B and B2C sales, groups, charters, and customer journeys through a single, scalable ecosystem. Cabin Select powers technology for leading expedition, luxury, river, boutique, and yacht cruise operators worldwide.

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