Anniversary Edition of 'We the Presidents' Examines a Century of Presidential Decisions Shaping Today’s America

"We the Presidents, 250th American Anniversary Edition" by Ronald Gruner Ronald Gruner, author of "We the Presidents, 250th American Anniversary Edition"

Ronald Gruner’s updated presidential history arrives during America’s 250th anniversary, traces roots of today’s national issues across multiple administrations

My goal was to show that American history is not a series of disconnected administrations, but a continuous chain of choices that continue to affect every American today.” — Ronald Gruner

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States marks the 250th anniversary of American Independence, author and historian Ronald Gruner has released an extensively updated anniversary edition of "We the Presidents," his acclaimed presidential history examining how a century of chief executives have shaped today's America.Originally published in 2022, "We the Presidents" follows the nation’s presidents from Warren G. Harding through Donald J. Trump, focusing not on partisan labels or political theater, but on the long-term consequences of presidential decisions. The new edition, published July 4, 2026, includes significantly updated and new material reflecting the continuing evolution of presidential power and the challenges facing the country in its semiquincentennial year.Rather than presenting each presidency in isolation, Gruner traces connections across administrations, showing how issues such as immigration, inflation, income disparity, civil discord and war developed over decades. “Every president inherits the consequences of earlier decisions and leaves a mark on future ones,” explained Gruner. “My goal was to show that American history is not a series of disconnected administrations, but a continuous chain of choices that continue to affect every American today.”Praise for the previous edition highlighted the book’s nontraditional structure and focus on historical continuity. BookLife described "We the Presidents" as “a non-traditional presidential history,” noting that Gruner examines how current issues “have their roots in the actions taken by presidential administrations over the past century.” The U.S. Review of Books called the previous edition “Essential reading for every conscientious citizen,” while Jack Falvey, a Wall Street Journal opinion writer, observed, “So, you think you know your presidential history? Think again.”With more than 140 images and charts, the anniversary edition makes a century of political, economic and social history accessible to a wide range of readers.Gruner brings an unusual background to presidential history. Before becoming an author, he founded and served as chief executive of three successful technology firms over a 40-year career. Gruner’s perspective as a business leader informs the book’s emphasis on results, outcomes and the measurable effects of presidential policy over time.The anniversary edition arrives at a moment when public debate over the presidency, executive authority and America’s democratic institutions is increasingly intense. By examining the growth of presidential power over the last century, "We the Presidents" offers historical context for readers seeking to better understand the roots of today’s deep national divisions and the issues related to today’s presidency."We the Presidents" is available through Amazon and other book retailers. For more information, visit https://wethepresidents.us/ ABOUT THE AUTHORRonald Gruner founded and served as chief executive of three successful technology firms over his 40-year career. As a business leader, he wrote extensively on industry and technology. Since retiring, Gruner has published two award-winning histories, "We the Presidents" and "Covid Wars," as well as the anthology "Short Essays for Inquiring Minds." He lives with his wife, Nancy, in Naples, Florida.

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