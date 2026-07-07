Thought Provoking Book Chasing God Explores Faith Through the Lens of Science and Inquiry

Thought-Provoking Book Chasing God by Chance Glenn

Chance Glenn examines belief, evidence, and the search for God through a unique blend of scientific reasoning and personal reflection.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chance Glenn presents Chasing God: A Personal Journey to Understand the Nature of God in an Age of Science and Technology, a compelling and intellectually engaging exploration that challenges readers to rethink the relationship between faith and science. Drawing from his background as a scientist, engineer, inventor, and educator, Glenn offers a perspective that moves beyond traditional debates and instead invites open inquiry into one of humanity’s most enduring questions.

Rather than attempting to prove or disprove the existence of God, Chasing God approaches the subject as a pursuit grounded in curiosity, observation, and personal experience. Glenn proposes that the search for meaning and higher understanding can be approached with the same mindset used in scientific discovery. Through this lens, belief becomes not a fixed conclusion but an evolving process shaped by questions, evidence, and reflection.

The narrative weaves together Glenn’s life experiences, from his upbringing in the Deep South to his work in advanced scientific environments. Along the way, he explores complex ideas ranging from quantum mechanics to cultural and spiritual influences, examining how each contributes to our understanding of reality.

At its core, Chasing God is an invitation to engage with uncertainty. Glenn does not offer definitive answers but instead encourages readers to embrace ambiguity and pursue clarity on their own terms. He examines the limitations of human understanding, the systems of belief we inherit, and the moments that seem to defy explanation, suggesting that both science and spirituality have roles to play in shaping our perspective.

The inspiration behind the book lies in Glenn’s desire to bridge two worlds that are often seen as opposing forces. By presenting faith as a question rather than a conclusion, he opens the door for readers from diverse backgrounds to engage with the subject in a meaningful way.

The book is especially suited for readers interested in philosophy, science, and spirituality, particularly those who are comfortable exploring complex questions without immediate answers. Whether approaching the topic from a place of faith or skepticism, readers will find Chasing God to be a stimulating and reflective experience.

Chance Glenn is an author and innovator whose work spans science, education, and creative inquiry. Through his writing, he encourages readers to think critically, question deeply, and remain open to the possibilities that exist beyond conventional understanding.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0gIhGcTS

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