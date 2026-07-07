Benko Products Highlights Custom Walk-In Ovens for Industrial Heating Applications

Benko Products, Inc. is highlighting its Sahara Industrial Walk-In Ovens for manufacturers that need industrial ovens built around specific heating applications

SHEFFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benko Products, Inc. is highlighting its Sahara Industrial Walk-In Ovens for manufacturers that need industrial ovens built around specific heating applications, production layouts, and process requirements.

The company’s Sahara Industrial Ovens line includes batch ovens, conveyor ovens, cabinet ovens, walk-in ovens, truck-in ovens, preheat ovens, drum warming ovens, curing ovens, and drying ovens. Benko Products states that its industrial ovens are designed for use in manufacturing processes and backed by more than 30 years of oven manufacturing experience.

Custom Built for Application-Specific Heating

Sahara Industrial Walk-In Ovens are offered in a range of sizes and heating arrangements. Rather than limiting customers to standard industrial oven model sizes, Benko Products custom builds walk-in ovens to customer specifications.

Standard features include precise temperature control, a thermocouple-actuated PID digital temperature controller, adjustable PID digital overtemperature protection, motor control push buttons, LED pilot lights, and a two-year manufacturer’s warranty. The ovens are built with rugged steel construction, integrated framing and structural members, and 3- to 6-inch mineral wool insulation.

Heating options include electric, gas, steam, hot oil, and hot water models. Standard temperature range is room temperature to 500°F, with optional ratings for 650°F or 800°F. Available options include companion trucks and carts, exhaust vents with dampers, outdoor use packages, chart recorders, adjustable timers, Ethernet or serial bus communication, PLC controls with touchscreens, and Class “A” oven controls with powered exhaust systems.

Benko Products manufactures its products in Sheffield, Ohio, and states that all of its products are made in the USA.

For more information about Sahara Industrial Walk-In Ovens or to request a quote, contact Benko Products at 440-934-2180 or Sales@BenkoProducts.com.

About Benko Products, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Benko Products, Inc. manufactures industrial ovens, drum warming ovens, industrial furnaces, safety gates, access and fall protection systems, hazardous material storage solutions, industrial refrigerators, and drum handling equipment. The company is based in Sheffield, Ohio.

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