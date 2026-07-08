Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan to Deliver Keynote at Summit of Things 2026, Hosted by IoT Marketing

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan Keynote Jeff Kagan White House

Tech Analyst Jeff Kagan to Help Launch Three-Day Conference Focused on AI, IoT, Edge Computing, Connectivity, and Cybersecurity

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.” — Dick Martin, Exec VP AT&T (retired)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, and Tech Influencer Jeff Kagan will deliver the opening keynote speech during the first general session of Summit of Things 2026, hosted by IoT Marketing, October 27–29, 2026.Tiffani Neilson, Chief Marketing Officer of IoT Marketing LLC, said, “We are excited to welcome Jeff Kagan to the opening session of the Summit of Things 2026 as an opening keynote speaker. Jeff has advised CEOs and senior executives as they navigate the transformational impact of AI across every industry. We look forward to him sharing his insights, experience, and strategic perspective with our attendees as we kick off the conference.”As AI-driven digital transformation accelerates across every industry, Summit of Things 2026 will bring together global thought leaders, technology innovators, business executives, and decision-makers to examine the technologies shaping the connected future.The three-day conference will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, connectivity, cybersecurity, and the convergence of these technologies across business and society.Attendees will hear keynote presentations, participate in expert panel discussions, and engage in interactive sessions exploring real-world applications, emerging trends, and the opportunities and challenges organizations face as AI reshapes the marketplace.How will you lead in your industry as AI rapidly changes everything?Jeff Kagan, who advises CEOs and senior leadership teams on technology strategy and business transformation, presents his keynote, "The AI Revolution: Lessons from the Internet That Every Business Leader Needs to Know." The presentation examines how lessons from previous technology revolutions can help today's business leaders successfully navigate the AI era."The AI revolution is changing every company and every industry," said Jeff Kagan. "We've experienced transformational shifts before. During the Internet revolution of the 1990s, entirely new companies, industries, and business models emerged while many established firms struggled to adapt. History offers valuable lessons for business leaders preparing for the AI era."According to Kagan, AI represents another defining moment in technology history, and today's executives must understand both where this transformation is headed and how to position their organizations for long-term success.During his keynote, Kagan will explore how previous technology revolutions rapidly reshaped the marketplace and why AI is expected to have an even broader and faster impact on businesses, investors, customers, employees, and society.He will examine how the Internet transformed business during the 1990s creating extraordinary opportunities for innovation and growth while also contributing to the collapse of many companies during the dot-com downturn. Industry leaders such as Amazon and Google emerged from that period to become two of the world's most influential technology companies.Kagan believes AI is following a similar path as organizations across every sector seek strategies that will position them for success over the next decade."Some companies will become the next generation of market leaders because they recognize this transformation early and act decisively," Kagan said. "Others will struggle, and some will disappear. Every CEO and leadership team needs a strategy for navigating and winning in this next era of innovation. Every organization must move forward, although the pace of adoption will differ depending on its business, industry, and level of readiness."Kagan's keynote will provide practical insights for CEOs, senior executives, investors, technology leaders, marketers, and other decision-makers seeking to better understand how AI is reshaping competition and what organizations should be doing today to remain competitive tomorrow.He will also discuss how AI is changing the way organizations communicate with customers, investors, employees, partners, and the marketplace, emphasizing that clear positioning, effective messaging, and strong communications strategies will become increasingly important competitive advantages.Summit of Things 2026 continues to build on the success of previous conferences by bringing together leaders from across the technology ecosystem to encourage collaboration, innovation, and strategic thinking as organizations prepare for the next generation of connected technologies.About IoT MarketingIoT Marketing is a full-service digital marketing, PR, and production agency based in Austin, Texas, specializing in high-growth technology and sustainability companies. Their mission is to help innovators bring products to market, generate demand, and scale visibility through integrated go-to-market strategies, content, targeted lead generation, and virtual events. The team’s expertise spans AI, IoT, and emerging technologies, giving clients a strategic edge in complex, fast-moving industries. Beyond client services, IoT Marketing connects brands to a global audience of tech leaders, decision-makers, and adopters through its virtual summits, media platforms, and on-demand content ecosystem.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer (TechFluencer), and Columnist who has followed the communications and technology industries for more than 40 years. His expertise includes artificial intelligence, wireless, telecommunications, broadband, IoT, cloud computing, cybersecurity, connected technologies, and digital transformation.Kagan advises CEOs, senior leadership teams, and Boards of Directors on technology strategy, market positioning, communications, and long-term growth opportunities. He has written thousands of industry columns and has been widely quoted by national and international media covering technology trends, emerging technologies, and market developments.AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin (retired) recognized Kagan's influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing, "Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry."Companies interested in speaking with Jeff Kagan or including him in their Industry Analyst Relations program are invited to contact him directly.Media: This announcement may be used in coverage of this story.Contact:Jeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X: https://x.com/jeffkagan/ # # #

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