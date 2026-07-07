Sea Services Convene on Times Square’s Iconic Red Steps for International Naval Review 250

The electric energy of Times Square paused for a moment as U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as service members from partner nations, filled the iconic "red steps" in the heart of Father Duffy Square this week. The joint service gathering marked a historic photo opportunity during the International Naval Review (INR) 250.

The event highlights the Sea Services' participation in America’s 250th birthday celebration, showcasing their combined role in defending the Nation, maintaining global maritime security, and projecting readiness for generations to come.

“As we stood on the red steps overlooking Times Square ahead of America’s 250th birthday, you could feel the energy of the city and the pride the Navy brings to our nation from that very spot,” said Chief Yeoman Moshe Benkandil, marketing and advertising officer for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State. “I couldn’t have been more proud to stand alongside our New York and New Jersey recruiters, who walk these streets every day inspiring and forging the next generation of Sailors who will go on to lead and represent this country for years to come.”

More than 8,000 U.S. service members converged on the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas from July 3–8 for INR 250 and New York Fleet Week. This massive gathering marks America’s semi-quincentennial and underscores the enduring legacy of sea service readiness.

“With millions of people passing through Times Square each year, today’s event gave them the opportunity to witness not only the professionalism of the United States Navy, but also the passion, energy, and commitment our Sailors bring to the future of our force,” Benkandil added.

For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch—constant and unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crises and remaining resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas .