Former Utility Clerk for the Village of Ashley Pleads Guilty to Theft of Utility Payments

COLUMBUS — A former utility clerk for the Village of Ashley in Delaware County pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony counts of theft in office and telecommunications fraud after an investigation determined she had stolen utility payments.

Allison McClain submitted the plea in Delaware County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after the village identified discrepancies in utility deposits. SIU determined that McClain had stolen utility payments totaling more than $70,000 between August 2022 and May 2024. A Delaware County Grand Jury indicted McClain in January 2026.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office appointed an SIU attorney to serve as special prosecutor in the case.

McClain’s guilty plea to theft in office bars her from public employment. As part of her sentencing, SIU is requesting restitution for the theft, plus audit costs.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 165 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be?submitted?anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: David Roorbach

press@ohioauditor.gov