Ness-led Law Connects Illinoisans With Disabilities to Critical Savings

EAST DUNDEE, Ill. – An initiative improving disability savings and services for young families and children in Illinois is now law, thanks to work led by state Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-East Dundee, who successfully championed a bipartisan measure promoting access to ABLE account cost-saving benefits for Illinoisans with disabilities.

“This measure ensures every Illinois family has the information needed to plan ahead and plan safely for themselves, a newborn or any other loved one who has a disability. ABLE accounts act just like a college-savings account and allow families to start planning for medical and other expenses relating to their child’s disability as soon as possible,” said Ness.

Ness led House Bill 4620 with bipartisan support this spring legislative session to address a gap in care for young families with children with disabilities who don’t receive adequate connections or resources to services needed most. Ness’ measure addresses this concern by connecting Illinoisans who have disabilities to cost-saving programs early on in their lives, preferably as soon as a patient receives a diagnosis.

Specifically, the measure focuses on promoting ABLE accounts, which stands for “Achieving a Better Life Experience,” and helps those who have disabilities save for critical expenses, including home adaptations, like ramps, or medical devices necessary for their health and safety. By expanding access to ABLE savings program information, young families and their children can seamlessly plan and save for school, housing and other expenses, as well as earn social security and tax benefits.

“Many families struggle to find adequate connections and resources that fit their child’s needs,” said Ness. “ABLE accounts act as a bridge to not only connect families to services but let them have the financial assurance that they aren’t going through this alone.”

Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 4620 into law June 26. The measure goes into effect Jan. 1, 2027.