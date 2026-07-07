Hernandez Measure Expanding College Tuition Assistance for DREAMers Signed into Law

CICERO, Ill. – State Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, celebrated the signing into law of her measure to streamline the ability of those who send money overseas to opt to donate to the Illinois DREAM Fund, a program to help immigrant students who want to attend Illinois universities.

“So many people in our communities have families overseas whom they miss, love dearly and want to support however they can. Additionally, we have families who want to send their bright, talented students to college, but simply cannot due to the price tag,” Hernandez said. “This measure will help address both challenges. When going to send money, all customers have to do is click a ‘donate’ button to help fund our Illinois DREAM Fund. When we embarked on this journey, we had a real chance at making a difference in the lives of our families, and today’s development is a final step toward that goal.”

Hernandez’s House Bill 4533 will allow those who send money overseas to opt to donate to the Illinois DREAM Fund, a scholarship program for immigrant students that graduate from Illinois high schools. Under this new measure, customers would be prompted to provide a donation before the completion of their money transfer transaction.

Hernandez has previously authored legislation to expand donation-based tuition assistance for DREAMers, passing House Bill 3233 in 2023.

House Bill 4533 was signed into law by the governor on June 26.

For more information, visit ILGA.gov.