Orlando Pirates Close Out Inaugural Home Season with Heroes Night Celebration at Kia Center

The Orlando Pirates battled the Green Bay Blizzard in an exciting 52-50 contest during Heroes Night, closing out their inaugural home schedule at the Kia Center. Photo by Derek Carlson | Orlando Pirates.

Heroes Night, presented with Fentanyl Free America, celebrated community impact as the Pirates wrapped up their inaugural home season.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Pirates concluded their inaugural home season Sunday night with a thrilling 52-50 matchup against the Green Bay Blizzard during Heroes Night, presented in partnership with Fentanyl Free America, bringing together military members, veterans, first responders, healthcare professionals, families and fans for an evening that celebrated community service while raising awareness about the fight against the nation's fentanyl crisis.

Although the Pirates (8-6) narrowly fell in one of the Indoor Football League's most exciting games of the weekend, the evening represented far more than the final score. It marked the conclusion of a successful inaugural home campaign in which the organization established itself as a growing presence in Central Florida through football, community engagement, themed events and fan-first experiences.

Throughout the season, the Orlando Pirates transformed every home game into a unique community event, hosting initiatives such as Youth Night, Brazilian Night, and Heroes Night, alongside youth performances, multicultural celebrations and family experiences that introduced the franchise to thousands of new fans across the Orlando market. The organization also expanded its visibility through strategic media relations, influencer collaborations and partnerships with local businesses and community organizations.

On the field, the Orlando Pirates once again demonstrated the resilience that defined much of its inaugural season. After trailing for most of the game, the Pirates battled back to take the lead in the fourth quarter before Green Bay reclaimed the advantage in the final minutes to secure a narrow 52-50 victory.

Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent completed 11 of 17 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns. Running back Pooka Williams delivered another standout performance with 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including explosive scoring runs of 30 and 45 yards. Wide receiver Thomas Owens finished with 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Nyqwan Murray added another receiving score in one of the Orlando Pirate’s highest-scoring offensive performances of the season.

Beyond the competition, Heroes Night reinforced the Pirates' commitment to making a positive impact off the field. In partnership with Fentanyl Free America, an initiative led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the event promoted education and awareness about the dangers of fentanyl while recognizing the dedication and service of military members, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, healthcare professionals and first responders who serve communities every day.

The Pirates conclude their home schedule having introduced professional indoor football to a new market while building meaningful relationships with fans, media, influencers, sponsors and community partners throughout Central Florida. During their inaugural season in Orlando, the organization generated significant local visibility through community initiatives, strategic partnerships and themed game-day experiences that helped establish a strong foundation for future growth.

The Orlando Pirates will continue their road schedule on Saturday, July 11, when they travel to face the San Antonio Gunslingers at 5:00 p.m. EDT at the Freeman Coliseum. Following that matchup, the Pirates will close out the 2026 regular season on the road against the Fishers Freight on Sunday, July 26.

Looking ahead, the Orlando Pirates have officially opened 2027 Season Ticket Deposits, giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats for what promises to be another exciting season of professional indoor football in Central Florida. As the organization continues to build momentum both on and off the field, supporters can reserve their seats by placing a deposit at https://fs8.formsite.com/OrlandoPirates/ym7mbnoan4/index.

About the Orlando Pirates

The Orlando Pirates are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and the 2021 United Bowl National Champions and two-time Eastern Conference Champions. After relocating to Orlando, the organization continues its mission of delivering high-energy professional football while creating meaningful community connections through family entertainment, youth engagement and strategic partnerships across Central Florida. For more information, visit www.orlandopirates.com.

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