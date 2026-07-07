Sam Houston Center Presents Spindletop Boom Days Author Paul Spellman on Aug. 6

Liberty, TX – The Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center (SHC), part of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), presents an evening with author and historian Paul Spellman discussing his work, Spindletop Boom Days, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6. As part of the event, Center staff will offer a special viewing of historic images and records related to the oil industry in Southeast Texas. Spellman’s book will be available for purchase with the opportunity for the author to sign copies for guests after his talk.

Using first-person narratives, Spellman recreates the daily life of those involved with the discovery of oil at Spindletop in 1901, a moment that echoed throughout Southeast Texas and the nation. Spellman explores the industry innovations and human experiences resulting from the area’s oil boom, including stories of characters such as former Texas governor Jim Hogg and oilmen Walter and Jim Sharp, David Beatty and Joseph Cullinan.

Dr. Spellman is retired after 33 years teaching Texas and American history at the college level. He has degrees from Southwestern University, University of Texas-Austin, Southern Methodist University, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and his PhD from the University of Houston. He is a member of the Texas State Historical Association and the Texas Historic Commission, the Fort Bend Historic Commission and the Western Writers of America. He has published 15 books and numerous articles on Texas history.

This event is free and open to the public at the Sam Houston Center, located at 650 FM 1011 in Liberty. No registration required. Contact the Center at (936) 336-8821 or samhoustoncenter@tsl.texas.gov for more information.

The Sam Houston Center is a component of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and serves as the official regional historical resource depository for the 10 Southeast Texas counties of Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler. The Center's primary mission is to collect, preserve and provide access to historically significant state and local government records and publications of the designated region and secondarily to serve as a library of Texana and genealogical resources.

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The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.