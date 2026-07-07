Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for “Anthem Lightner And The Realm of the Fount” in 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Anthem Lightner And The Realm of the Fount ” by Janet L. Bond has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:The Golden Wizard Book Prize WINNER 2026 and MUST READ book of the month pick by CEO Louise Jane - "An extraordinary middle-grade read that breathes fresh life into the fantasy genre."#1 Amazon Best Seller in Magical Fantasy Fiction for Children (Kindle Store)Twelve-year-old Anthem Lightner is trapped with hundreds of kids inside an ancient fortress during a bizarre pandemic. As the Elder Virus ages its victims at super speed, all-seeing Al drones keep the children cut off from what's happening outside the walls. When Ant's little brother vanishes, she discovers the timeworn journal of Old Soul, a boy who shouldn't be alive. His clues pull her into a hidden underwater kingdom ruled by a cruel, ageless king. To save her brother, Ant must uncover the truth behind the Fountain of Youth and face the real price of eternal youth.Praise for Anthem Lightner:"From the very first page, Bond crafts a suspenseful tale, brimming with intrigue and a narrative that feels entirely original. The plot is unlike anything I have read before; it is a high-stakes journey packed with enough twists, turns, and "who-can-you-trust" tension to keep even the most seasoned readers glued to the pages until the epic conclusion. Altogether, it is a truly unforgettable read and I highly recommend it for anyone seeking a unique, pulse-pounding adventure for their tween or teen." - Louise Jane, CEO, The Golden Wizard Book PrizeAbout the Author:Janet L. Bond writes stories for readers who crave big adventures, magical realms, and a dash of mischief along the way. Growing up in a military family and living across multiple continents, she learned early on that the world is full of hidden magic if you just look close enough. Lately, she enjoys turning her global travels into extraordinary settings in her stories.She is the author of Anthem Lightner and the Realm of the Fount and co-author of The Primortus Chronicles. Her next book, The Thistlegales, is set for release later this year. If her pages spark the urge to explore, imagine, or stir up some harmless mischief, she challenges her readers to discover the adventure waiting just beyond the page.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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