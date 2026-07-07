TRAFFIC ALERT* Cleaning and Painting 7 Bridges in Anne Arundel County

(July 6, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project to clean and paint seven bridges in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday night July 7. Work is scheduled for completion in late December, weather permitting.

Concrete barriers and scaffolding installation will take place overnights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. This will require brief nighttime lane closures to install scaffolding.

Crews will clean and paint the bridges in order listed below:



Hawkins Road bridge over I-97 in Annapolis

Millersville Road bridge over I-97 in Millersville

MD 3D (Brightview Drive) bridge over I-97 in Millersville

Stewart Avenue bridge over I-97 in Glen Burnie

Pepper Road bridge over MD 32 near Fort George G. Meade

MD 176B (Wright Road) bridge over MD 295 in Hanover

MD 103 bridge over a branch of Deep Run in Hanover



The State Highway Administration’s contractor Manolis Painting Inc. of Baldwin will place concrete barriers along the roadway shoulders at each bridge.

Once the scaffolding is installed, the under clearance of the bridge will be reduced while work is underway. Commercial vehicle operators should pay close attention to signs alerting of the new clearance during the project. This $1.9 million system preservation project will extend the bridges’ service life.

The State Highway Administration will implement Maryland SafeZones automated speed enforcement in the work zone to include warning signs, digital speed displays and cameras. Customers who have questions about this project may contact the District 5 Office by calling 410-841-1000 or 800-331-5603.

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety​. Motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone, and should obey all posted speed limits. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.