Hollywood’s Living Green Room: The Smoke House Restaurant Celebrates 80 Years as an Entertainment Industry Landmark

Legendary Burbank eatery marks eight decades of movie deals, star-studded history, and television cameos with an October Gala and $19.46 throwback pricing

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, The Smoke House Restaurant , located just steps from Warner Bros. and Disney Studios, officially celebrates 80 years as the pivotal culinary crossroads for the entertainment industry. In a town where hotspots fade fast, this legendary establishment remains the definitive backdrop for Hollywood’s greatest stories—both on and off the screen.For eight decades, the Smoke House has been a historic incubator for cinematic genius. It is the very room where Walt Disney regularly held mid-century creative meetings over a basket of the restaurant’s world-famous garlic bread.Today, that tradition continues. Under the iconic Smoke House roof, the next generation of Hollywood elite pulls up a red leather booth. Whether it’s visionary director Guillermo del Toro, comedy royalty Melissa McCarthy, or modern headliners like Jacob Elordi escaping the paparazzi, the Smoke House remains the industry's preferred sanctuary where major studio deals are signed daily.Beyond behind-the-scenes power lunches, the restaurant remains a sought-after filming location and cultural touchstone. Audiences can spot the venue heavily featured in Apple TV+’s The Studio starring Seth Rogen, Owen Wilson’s Stick, and as a favorite backdrop for the cast of Bravo’s The Valley.To honor this milestone, the Smoke House is rolling out the red carpet this October with a dualcelebration:● The VIP Private Gala: An exclusive, star-studded private event bringing together industry power players, celebrities, and long-time friends of the house to toast to 80 years of magic.● The Community Celebration ($19.46 Special Menu): Following the gala, the restaurant isgiving back to its fiercely loyal customers with a special $19.46 anniversary menu—a nod to the historic year the doors first opened.As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, the Smoke House remains its steadfastanchor—proving that while technology changes, Hollywood’s hunger for a great steak, a classic cocktail, and a legendary atmosphere never goes out of style.Media Availability & Assets:● Interviews: Smoke House ownership and long-standing staff members are available foron-camera, in-person, or phone interviews.● Visual Assets: High-resolution historical photographs, current celebrity archival photos, andprofessional food/beverage images are available upon request.About Smoke House RestaurantFounded in 1946, the Smoke House Restaurant is one of Los Angeles' last remaining restaurants from Hollywood's Golden Age. Located across from Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, the iconic landmark has served generations of families, entertainment industry leaders and visitors seeking an authentic Old Hollywood dining experience. Known for its legendary garlic bread, classic steakhouse fare and timeless supper-club atmosphere, the Smoke House has welcomed everyone from studio executives and filmmakers to actors, musicians and local residents for nearly eight decades. Today, under the ownership of Marti Spencer, the Smoke House continues its tradition of hospitality, serving every guest with the same warmth and character that have defined the restaurant since 1946.###

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