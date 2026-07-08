Legendary Glass Engraver David Sugar Returns with Museum-Quality American Milestones Collection

A hand-engraved work of art from Patriot Spirit Vodka's American Milestones Collection, for America's 250th anniversary, depicts the 1776 Declaration of Independence signing, engraved by master crystal and glass artist David Sugar, returning after decades

David Sugar hand-engraved Patriot Spirit Vodka bottles commemorating seven defining moments in American history

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of America's most accomplished crystal and glass engraving artists has emerged from decades away from public commissions to create an extraordinary museum-quality collection honoring the defining moments of the American story.Patriot Spirit Vodka, a vodka brand founded by military veterans, unveiled the American Milestones Collection, a series of individually hand-engraved works of art created by David Sugar. His work resides in the Smithsonian Institution, the United Nations, and distinguished private collections around the world. His commissions have honored Presidents, astronauts, musicians, and American milestones spanning more than five decades.Sugar produced intricate engraved works with his creative partner Carol Iselin through their studio, Inner Light Crystal. In 1988, their engraved Absolut Vodka set, The Four Seasons, sold to Tim Forbes at auction for $90,000. They created pieces for Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, gifts that are now held in the respective Presidential Libraries, as well as Miles Davis, Madonna, Stevie Wonder and Phil Lesh.A hand-engraved glass object cannot be reproduced. There is no mold, digital render or production line. Every cut is permanent, and every piece exists as a singular object. For this commission, Sugar individually created seven artist proofs done to clarify and create seven final master works. There are slight variations from the original artist proofs to the final works.These works of art commemorate seven defining chapters in the American story:• Independence• Constitutional Government• Preservation of the Union• The Birth of Flight• Victory in World War II• Humanity's First Steps on the Moon• The American Spirit EnduresTogether, the seven works trace America's journey, from the founding of a nation built on liberty to the innovation, sacrifice and enduring spirit that continue to define the country."The American Milestones Collection wasn't created to commemorate a brand. It was created to commemorate a nation. Patriot Spirit simply became the canvas. If these works are still inspiring Americans a century from now, then we've accomplished exactly what we set out to do," said Gary Pollakusky, CEO of Northborn Spirits, Inc., which produces Patriot Spirit.The Apollo moon landing depiction in this collection is not Sugar's first foray into honoring space exploration. He and Iselin previously created works commemorating the Challenger crew, the Mercury 7 astronauts, and the joint American-Soviet spaceSugar spoke to what the collection means for America's story, "This is a celebration of the milestone events that have inspired our patriotic spirit. Ideas and concepts which are woven into our collective consciousness. Moments in time that have been crucial to our success and development as a nation."None of the works will be sold at retail. Instead, each piece will be presented over the next year to museums, archives, institutions and notable Americans whose work reflects the enduring ideals represented in the collection.The collection reflects Patriot Spirit's broader mission of celebrating American craftsmanship while supporting veterans, first responders, animal rescue organizations, and other charitable causes that strengthen communities across the country.Glass engraving at Sugar's level demands a mastery few practitioners achieve. His work is known for microscopic precision and extraordinary dimensional detail, down to the width of an eyelash.The American Milestones Collection is intended to become a lasting work of American art, one that continues telling the nation's story long after the 250th anniversary celebrations have concluded.ABOUT PATRIOT SPIRIT VODKAPatriot Spirit Vodka is handcrafted in small batches in Jacksonville, Fla. using a proprietary blend of red wheat, white corn and blue corn. It is double-distilled using traditional pot still methods. 80 proof (40% ABV), 750ml. Non-GMO. Gluten free. The brand was founded by military veterans and industry leaders committed to craftsmanship, quality and service. Patriot Spirit is committed to giving back to causes aligned with its values. Patriot Spirit sources the highest quality ingredients throughout the region supporting small farms and sustainability. Patriot Spirit is distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. It is a brand of North American Spirits, Inc. (DBA: NASCO) and produced by Northborn Spirits, Inc. in Jacksonville, Fla. and Chicago, Ill. Patriot Spirit is commonly promoted at $19.99. Visit patriotvodka.com or follow Patriot Spirit Vodka on Instagram at @patriotvodkaofficial.

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