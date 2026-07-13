Safetica Recognized on the Prestigious 2026 MES Midmarket 100 List

Safetica, a leader in DLP & IRM, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Safetica on its 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list.

Midmarket organizations are expected to protect their data to the same standard as large enterprises but without the same headcount or budget, and that’s exactly the gap Safetica was built to close.” — Mirek Kren, Safetica CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a global leader in data loss prevention and insider risk management, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted Safetica on its 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.

MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 for their go-to-market strategy, how they innovate to serve the midmarket better, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Safetica earned its place on the list for a data protection platform built specifically for the realities of midsize organizations: enterprise-grade data loss prevention and insider risk management that a lean IT team can deploy in days, not quarters, and operate without a dedicated security operations center. As midmarket companies face the same regulatory pressure, cloud sprawl, and insider risk as large enterprises — but with a fraction of the staff and budget — Safetica gives them visibility into where sensitive data lives, how it moves, and how to stop it from leaving, all from a single console.

“The Midmarket 100 highlights the technology vendors that genuinely understand—and actively champion—the distinct needs of midsize organizations,” said Samara Lynn, senior editor of MES Computing at The Channel Company. “These companies are true partners, equipping midmarket IT teams to overcome their toughest challenges so they can innovate and accelerate growth. We’re excited to watch how these vendors continue to evolve and strengthen the midmarket ecosystem.”

“Midmarket organizations are expected to protect their data to the same standard as the largest enterprises, but without the same headcount or budget, and that’s exactly the gap Safetica was built to close,” said Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica. “Being named to the MES Midmarket 100 is independent recognition that data protection doesn’t have to be complex or expensive to be effective. We’re proud to stand behind the midmarket IT teams who keep their organizations secure every day.”

The 2026 MES Computing Midmarket 100 online coverage begins July 13 at mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security. Its AI-powered platform unifies data loss prevention, insider risk management, compliance readiness, and data discovery across on-premises and cloud environments — helping organizations protect sensitive data without disrupting how people work. Trusted by more than 3,000 organizations and protecting over 1,000,000 devices across 120+ countries, and recognized by leading analysts including Gartner, Radicati, GigaOm, QKS Group, and TAG Infosphere, Safetica makes data security accessible to every business — without complexity or compromise. Learn more at safetica.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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The Channel Company Contact: Samara Lynn The Channel Company slynn@thechannelcompany.com

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