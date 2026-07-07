Success Express Marketing Solutions Names Business Consultant and Media Executive Sharifah Hardie President

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Business consultant and media executive Sharifah Hardie joins Success Express Marketing Solutions as President to lead growth, partnerships and innovation.

Sharifah Hardie is the kind of leader who turns vision into action. Her experience, integrity, and ability to build meaningful relationships make her the right choice to help lead our future.” — CEO, KeJohnna Owens

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success Express Marketing Solutions today announced the appointment of nationally recognized media executive, business consultant, and entrepreneur Sharifah Hardie as President. The leadership appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth as it expands its marketing, branding, media, podcasting, business development, and creative services.Founded on the belief that every business deserves innovative marketing solutions that produce measurable results, Success Express Marketing Solutions provides strategic branding, digital marketing, creative media, podcast production, and business development services that help entrepreneurs, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders strengthen their visibility and expand their reach. Through its growing portfolio of services, including Success Express Music Group, the company continues to develop creative solutions that connect brands with audiences through compelling storytelling and strategic marketing.As President, Hardie will work alongside Founder and Chief Executive Officer KeJohnna Owens to guide the company's strategic direction, strengthen executive partnerships, expand national business development initiatives, and identify new opportunities for innovation across every division of the organization."Appointing Sharifah Hardie as President reflects our commitment to building an organization that leads with innovation, creativity, and strategic vision," said KeJohnna Owens, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Success Express Marketing Solutions. "Sharifah Hardie has spent decades helping businesses grow, building influential media platforms, and creating meaningful relationships that drive results. Her leadership, experience, and passion for helping others succeed make her the right person to help lead our next chapter."Hardie brings more than three decades of experience in business consulting, branding, media, marketing, publishing, and executive leadership. She is the founder of Ask Sharifah , creator of LaunchYourOwnMagazine.com, host of In The Studio with Sharifah Hardie, and Founder and National President of The People's Chamber of Commerce. Throughout her career, she has worked with entrepreneurs, executives, nonprofit organizations, and business leaders to increase visibility, strengthen brands, and create sustainable opportunities for growth.One of the company's fastest growing initiatives is Success Express Music Group, whose original music and branded productions demonstrate how creative storytelling can strengthen organizational identity and build meaningful connections with audiences. Hardie believes music is one of the most powerful forms of communication and looks forward to helping expand the division's creative vision while supporting artists, businesses, and organizations through authentic storytelling."One of the moments that confirmed this opportunity was right for me was hearing the original anthem created for The People's Chamber of Commerce," said Hardie. "' Building Community ' perfectly captured the mission and vision of our organization. It reminded me that music has the unique ability to unite people, inspire action, and tell stories that leave a lasting impact. That experience made me even more excited about joining the Success Express leadership team."In her role as President, Hardie will focus on expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening national brand recognition, supporting innovation across every division of the company, and creating new opportunities that help clients, creators, artists, entrepreneurs, and organizations achieve meaningful and sustainable growth."It is an honor to join Success Express Marketing Solutions as President," Hardie said. "I look forward to working alongside KeJohnna Owens and our exceptional team to expand our impact, develop innovative solutions for our clients, support artists and entrepreneurs, and continue building an organization that helps people and businesses succeed."The appointment represents an exciting new chapter for Success Express Marketing Solutions as the company continues to expand its influence across marketing, branding, media, podcasting, music, business development, and strategic communications.About Success Express Marketing SolutionsSuccess Express Marketing Solutions is a full service marketing, branding, media, and business development company dedicated to helping businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders increase visibility, strengthen their brands, and achieve measurable growth. Through strategic marketing, digital branding, podcasting, creative media, and Success Express Music Group, the company develops innovative solutions that help clients connect with audiences and build lasting success.

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