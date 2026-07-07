kindr Health Launches Free Global Menopause Data Hub Spotlighting the Brain-Menopause Connection

Kindr Health's continuously updated Menopause Data Hub makes sourced statistics on menopause, brain, bone, and heart health freely citable for all.

For too long, menopause has been treated as a reproductive footnote. The science tells a bigger story. This is a whole-body, and very much a whole-brain, transition.” — Promyse Wolfe, Founder, kindr Health

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- kindr Health today launched the Menopause Data Hub, a free, continuously updated global database of menopause statistics, treatment data, and clinical research — and it opens on one of the most overlooked facts in women's health: menopause is not only a reproductive transition. It is a neurological one.

Many of menopause's most disruptive symptoms — brain fog, memory changes, disrupted sleep, and mood shifts — are neurological in nature, reflecting the role estrogen plays in brain function. Yet public awareness of the link between menopause and cognition remains strikingly low, even as the science accelerates and investment in women's brain health surges.

The stakes are significant. Nearly two-thirds of all Alzheimer's disease patients are women — a disparity researchers increasingly attribute to biological and hormonal factors rather than longevity alone. More than 60% of people living with Alzheimer's are postmenopausal women. A growing body of research describes the menopause transition as a critical neurological window, when estrogen-regulated systems shift, and the long-term trajectory of brain health may be shaped.

Importantly, the science is still developing. The role of hormone therapy in cognitive outcomes remains an area of active research and genuine debate — and the Data Hub reflects that honestly, tracking both what is established and what is still evolving rather than overstating early findings.

"For too long, menopause has been treated as a reproductive footnote — hot flashes and an end date," said Promyse Wolfe, Founder of kindr Health. "The science tells a bigger story. This is a whole-body, and very much a whole-brain, transition. We built the Data Hub so anyone — a journalist on deadline, a researcher, or a woman trying to understand what's happening to her own mind and body — can find current, sourced data in one place and cite it freely. No paywall. No permission required."

The Data Hub also maps a truth the headlines often miss: menopause is not a moment, but the start of a decades-long shift. More than one billion women worldwide are expected to be postmenopausal by 2030, according to World Health Organization estimates — and the consequences of estrogen decline extend across the body. The loss of estrogen is a primary driver of accelerated bone loss, with women accounting for the majority of osteoporosis cases. Cardiovascular risk rises in the years following the transition. And cognition, the emerging research suggests, may be shaped during the same window — connected chapters of one transition rather than separate diseases.

The obstacles are not only biological. Fewer than one in three U.S. OB/GYN residency programs offer a formal menopause curriculum, leaving many clinicians underprepared for the very transition half their patients will experience.

"Menopause has suffered from an information gap as much as a treatment gap," Wolfe said. "When current, well-sourced data is easy to find and easy to cite, better reporting, better research, and better conversations between women and their clinicians all follow. That's the gap we're closing — not with opinion, but with data anyone can verify."

The Menopause Data Hub draws on automatically updating research feeds from PubMed, ClinicalTrials.gov, and openFDA, with core statistics verified against primary sources including the World Health Organization and peer-reviewed journals. It organizes data across prevalence, symptoms, the treatment gap, hormone therapy, long-term health outcomes, and the emerging science of menopause and cognition. Every statistic includes a source citation and a date, and the entire hub is published under a Creative Commons CC BY 4.0 license — freely citable, without permission, by journalists, researchers, educators, and the public.

Unlike a static report, the hub stays current as research is published, reflecting the state of the science rather than a single snapshot.

The Menopause Data Hub is available now at kindr.health/menopause-statistics. A companion Menopause Data Briefing is available at kindr.health/press.

About Kindr Health

Kindr Health (kindr.health) is a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform offering physician-supervised hormone therapy, GLP-1 weight management, men's health, and longevity care across all 50 U.S. states. Kindr Health Inc is a registered healthcare organization (NPI 1609792902), with offices in Palo Alto, California, and Raleigh, North Carolina. Be treated kindly.

Media Contact: Promyse Wolfe, Founder — press@kindr.health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.