SERVICE UPDATE: No Home Meal Delivery for Mercer & Springstead Today

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: The ADRC office has announced that there will be no home-delivered meals today in the Mercer and Springstead areas. County News Posted on July 07, 2026

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