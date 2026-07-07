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SERVICE UPDATE: No Home Meal Delivery for Mercer & Springstead Today

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: The ADRC office has announced that there will be no home-delivered meals today in the Mercer and Springstead areas.

County News Posted on July 07, 2026

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SERVICE UPDATE: No Home Meal Delivery for Mercer & Springstead Today

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