MSPA Americas Announces 2026 Shoppers’ Choice Winners

MSPA Americas President Mike Mershimer

The Mystery Shopping and Customer Experience Association Recognizes 10 Member Companies

I congratulate this year's winners for distinguishing themselves among all of our outstanding industry leading companies competing for the trust and support of the shopper community.” — Mike Mershimer, President, MSPA Americas

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSPA Americas , the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring and enhancing the customer journey, has announced the winners of the 2026 Shoppers’ Choice Awards at its 12th annual ShopperFest conference recently at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.The 2026 winning companies of the Shoppers’ Choice Awards are (in alphabetical order):Ace Mystery ShoppingBare InternationalImpact MarketingIntelliShopIntouch InsightIPSOSMelinda Brody and CompanyReality Based GroupSecret ShopperService with Style“The Shoppers’ Choice Awards recognize companies that have earned the respect and confidence of the independent contractors who represent our industry every day,” said MSPA Americas President Mike Mershimer. “On behalf of the MSPA Americas Board of Directors, I congratulate this year's winners for distinguishing themselves among all of our outstanding industry leading companies competing for the trust and support of the shopper community.”The Shoppers’ Choice Awards were instituted in 2015 by MSPA Americas to recognize its member research companies which independent contractors identify as those that they most enjoy completing projects for. Votes are cast by members of the MSPA Americas Premier category of membership, and the top ten customer experience and retail service provider companies receiving the most votes are named as winners of each year’s award.The 2027 MSPA Americas ShopperFest conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Airport, June 11 - 13 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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