MSPA Americas Announces 2026 Shoppers’ Choice Winners
The Mystery Shopping and Customer Experience Association Recognizes 10 Member Companies
The 2026 winning companies of the Shoppers’ Choice Awards are (in alphabetical order):
Ace Mystery Shopping
Bare International
Impact Marketing
IntelliShop
Intouch Insight
IPSOS
Melinda Brody and Company
Reality Based Group
Secret Shopper
Service with Style
“The Shoppers’ Choice Awards recognize companies that have earned the respect and confidence of the independent contractors who represent our industry every day,” said MSPA Americas President Mike Mershimer. “On behalf of the MSPA Americas Board of Directors, I congratulate this year's winners for distinguishing themselves among all of our outstanding industry leading companies competing for the trust and support of the shopper community.”
The Shoppers’ Choice Awards were instituted in 2015 by MSPA Americas to recognize its member research companies which independent contractors identify as those that they most enjoy completing projects for. Votes are cast by members of the MSPA Americas Premier category of membership, and the top ten customer experience and retail service provider companies receiving the most votes are named as winners of each year’s award.
The 2027 MSPA Americas ShopperFest conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Airport, June 11 - 13 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Rich Bradley
Buena Vista Events & Management
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