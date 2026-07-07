BRIAN COPELAND PRESENTS COMEDY IN THE PLAZA™ RETURNS JULY 18 WITH AN ALL-STAR COMEDY LINEUP

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Copeland Presents Comedy in the Plaza™ returns for its fifth year on Saturday, July 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the San Leandro Tech Campus, 1600 Alvarado Street, San Leandro, CA 94577, bringing together nationally acclaimed comedians for a free early evening of laughter while helping local children prepare for the new school year.Produced & Hosted by Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame inductee, acclaimed playwright, novelist, and Official San Francisco Legend of Comedy Brian Copeland, Comedy in the Plaza™ has become one of San Leandro’s most anticipated annual traditions since Copeland created the event in 2019. Drawing between 500 and 700 attendees each year, it has grown into one of the city’s most popular community events.Just weeks after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery in June, Copeland will return to the stage to emcee this year’s event.“Comedy has always been about bringing people together,” said Copeland. “This event means far too much to me and to our community for me not to be there. My doctors have cleared me to attend, and I’m looking forward to celebrating with everyone who has supported me, this event, and our city.”This year’s lineup features an extraordinary collection of comedians from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, including:Greg Proops (Whose Line Is It Anyway?)Laurie Kilmartin (Netflix, Hulu, and longtime writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!)Tom Rhodes (Comedy Central and MTV)Monique Marvez (Dry Bar Comedy’s #1 special of 2024 with more than 70 million views, plus HBO, Showtime, and Comedy Central)Chris Riggins (Winner of the San Francisco Comedy Competition and national touring comedian who has toured with Dave Chappelle)The 2026 event marks the beginning of a new era for Comedy in the Plaza™ as it moves to its new home at the San Leandro Tech Campus. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Truth is Beauty sculpture, the stage will sit directly in front of one of the Bay Area’s most recognizable public art installations, creating a spectacular new setting for this beloved community tradition.The 2026 event is dedicated to the memory of former San Leandro Mayor Stephen Cassidy, whose unwavering support helped Comedy in the Plaza™ grow from a new community event into a cherished local tradition. Mayor Cassidy believed deeply in the arts, civic engagement, and bringing neighbors together, and his legacy will be honored throughout the evening.This year, Comedy in the Plaza™ has expanded its mission beyond entertainment through a partnership with the Davis Street Family Resource Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Sponsorship support will fund both the production of the event and the purchase of 100 backpacks and 100 pairs of school shoes for local children in need, helping them begin the school year prepared, confident, and ready to learn. Sponsorship contributions are 100 percent tax deductible through Davis Street.“This event has always been about bringing our community together,” Copeland added. “This year, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, we’re not only producing a first-class comedy event that’s free to the public, we’re also helping 100 local children begin the school year with the backpacks and shoes they need to succeed. That’s the kind of community I believe in, and I’m honored to be part of it.”Comedy in the Plaza™ is made possible through the generous support of Fremont Bank, Sons of Liberty Alehouse, Slice House by Tony Gemignani, Westlake Realty Group, and The Wild Olive Napa Valley, with additional sponsors to be announced in the coming weeks.The event is free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets.EVENT DETAILSBrian Copeland Presents Comedy in the Plaza™Saturday, July 18, 20265:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.San Leandro Tech Campus1600 Alvarado StreetSan Leandro, CA 94577Stage located in front of the iconic Truth is Beauty sculptureFree AdmissionAges 14+First-Come, First-Served SeatingFor sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or additional information:Brian CopelandCarolena Productions LLCbriancopelandshow@gmail.com

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