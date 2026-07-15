First Vendor-Neutral Expert Marketplace for MSPs Launches Free, Matched by Revenue Stage

MSP Business Growth Marketplace — First Vendor-Neutral Expert Marketplace for MSPs, Matched by Revenue Stage

Free access for MSPs to vetted, stage-aligned experts across all eight Key Operational Focus Areas, matched to their stage of growth.

MSPs make their most important decisions when they are working on their business, not in it. The Marketplace is built around that moment.” — Paul Daigle, Sr. Managing Partner, MSP Business Growth Marketplace

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MSP Business Growth Marketplace launched today as a vendor-neutral platform that connects Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with vetted, stage-aligned experts across all eight Key Operational Focus Areas, matched by business maturity and growth stage. It is free for MSPs.The eight disciplines that define business success are universal: every company in every industry must master them to grow. MSPs are the only segment without a single resource where expert help across all eight is matched to how they operate, price, and scale. MSP owners have long had to search in too many places for the right help, with no filter for the size or stage of the business asking. The Marketplace removes that gap, organized around the MSP business itself and structured by revenue range and business maturity rather than as a traditional vendor directory.MSPs filter results across 11 revenue ranges, from startup through $100M and above, and are matched by maturity and expertise across all eight Key Operational Focus Areas, covering both the services MSPs run internally and those they deliver to their clients. MSPs have access at no charge to view expert contact details and reach out directly, and each Marketplace partner has incentives exclusively for MSPs who find them through the Marketplace.Eight Key Operational Focus Areas:Executive & Organizational LeadershipMarketing Strategy & Demand GenerationSales Training & Revenue ExecutionLegal Structure & Risk ManagementCPA Financial Strategy & Capital AlignmentEmployee Development & Leadership PipelineHuman Resources & Talent ManagementServices & DeliveryThe Marketplace launches with 13 vetted partners, including Paychex, TechnoPlanet (publisher of eChannelNews), Sandler Partners, and BizAdvisoryBoard, and serves the full managed services channel including MSPs, VARs, MSSPs, SaaS companies, and capital providers. Partners are introduced to MSPs actively evaluating their next step, matched to the revenue stage each partner serves best. The Marketplace invites associations and peer groups to join as partners, giving their MSP members a single, complete resource across all eight focus areas."MSPs make their most important decisions when they are working on their business, not in it. The Marketplace is built around that moment, connecting each MSP with an expert whose practice is matched to their exact revenue range, not a generalist found through an industry directory who may never have worked with an MSP at their stage," said Paul Daigle, Sr. Managing Partner and founder of the MSP Business Growth Marketplace."I work with MSPs and in the channel every day. Finding the right business expertise matched to where an MSP actually is in their growth has always been hit or miss. The Marketplace removes that guesswork, matched by revenue stage, not just whoever comes up first," said Shaun Martinez, Founder, ExSailIQ 360.Daigle has personally advised on more than 700 M&A transactions, manages over $1 billion in assets, and served on 23 private and public boards. He authored the MSP Business Evaluator and Accelerator, a tool MSPs, private equity firms, family offices, and capital providers use to evaluate MSPs for M&A, capital infusion, and exit, now used more than 10,000 times. The Marketplace and its partners reach a combined audience of more than 1.8 million across the MSP, channel, and capital communities.The MSP Business Growth Marketplace is live now at MSPBusinessGrowthMarketplace.com, no-fee and no sign-up required to browse. Vendors, consultants, associations, and media partners can learn more about partnership tiers at the same address.About the MSP Business Growth MarketplaceThe MSP Business Growth Marketplace is a vendor-neutral platform connecting MSPs with stage-aligned experts across eight Key Operational Focus Areas: Executive & Organizational Leadership, Marketing Strategy & Demand Generation, Sales Training & Revenue Execution, Legal Structure & Risk Management, CPA Financial Strategy & Capital Alignment, Employee Development & Leadership Pipeline, Human Resources & Talent Management, and Services & Delivery. Introductions are matched by revenue range and business growth stage. The Marketplace is free for MSPs. Learn more at MSPBusinessGrowthMarketplace.com.Media ContactPaul DaigleMSP Business Growth MarketplaceEmail: Paul.Daigle@MSPBusinessGrowthMarketplace.comPhone: 407-461-0061Web: MSPBusinessGrowthMarketplace.com

How to Navigate the MSP Business Growth Marketplace and Find Stage-Matched Experts

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