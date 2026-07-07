AOF Skin Care Single-Ingredient Ostrich Oil Awarded National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™

AOF Skin Care offers a full line of products crafted with moisturizing ostrich oil. AOF Skin Care Artisan Ostrich Oil

Single-ingredient, fragrance-free ostrich oil awarded the NEA Seal as animal-based, minimalist skin care gains consumer attention.

Simple skin care matters most for sensitive skin. This recognition reflects our commitment to a fragrance-free, single-ingredient oil customers can feel confident using.” — Alex McCoy, Founder & CEO of American Ostrich Farms.

KUNA, ID, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Ostrich Farms today announced that AOF Skin Care Artisan Ostrich Oil, a fragrance-free, single-ingredient oil crafted in small batches, has been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™.The recognition comes as consumers are increasingly seeking minimalist, animal-based skin care while asking more discerning questions about purity, sensitivity and everyday usability. Unlike heavier animal-based balms that can feel occlusive on the skin, AOF Skin Care Artisan Ostrich Oil is a lightweight moisturizing oil designed to absorb cleanly and visibly nourish skin as part of a simple daily routine.The National Eczema Association awards the Seal to products that are deemed suitable for people with eczema or sensitive skin. Products are reviewed by an expert panel based on a rigorous criterion of ingredients, content and formulation, as well as testing data on sensitivity, safety and toxicity.AOF Skin Care Artisan Ostrich Oil is listed with all Seal products on the Seal of Acceptance™ Product Directory Refined for purity, the oil reflects a growing interest in minimalist skin care: fewer ingredients, no added fragrance and a focus on naturally occurring lipids that are compatible with the skin’s moisture barrier. Its lightweight feel helps distinguish it from traditional animal-based balms, offering a simple moisturizing option without a heavy, greasy finish.For consumers researching ostrich oil for eczema and sensitive skin , American Ostrich Farms has published additional information on the ingredient’s moisturizing properties and its role in a simple skin care routine on their website.“We believe sustainable agriculture includes creating value from more of the animal in thoughtful, useful ways,” McCoy added. “This product is part of that commitment. It allows us to offer a distinctive, bio-compatible moisturizing oil while supporting a more complete and purposeful use of the animals we raise.”AOF Skin Care Artisan Ostrich Oil is intended for everyday skin care and can be applied to the face, hands, body or other dry areas to help moisturize and replenish skin.Customers can learn more and order online at AmericanOstrich.com About American Ostrich FarmsAmerican Ostrich Farms is a U.S.-based ostrich producer headquartered in Kuna, Idaho. Founded with a focus on sustainable agriculture and high-quality value-added products, the company offers ostrich meat, pet treats and ostrich oil skin care products to customers nationwide.

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