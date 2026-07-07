Solatube International Introduces Engineered Performance Series (EPS) FOCUS Whole House Fan for Targeted Home Cooling

The Solatube® EPS FOCUS Whole House Fan System delivers targeted, room-by-room ventilation and precision airflow to improve comfort, indoor air quality and energy efficiency. Unlike traditional whole house fans that require doors to remain open for proper airflow, the Solatube® EPS FOCUS Whole House Fan System is engineered to perform with doors closed, delivering targeted ventilation without sacrificing privacy, peace or sleep. The Solatube® EPS FOCUS Whole House Fan System quietly removes hot, stale air while drawing in fresh outdoor air, helping create a cooler, more comfortable indoor environment with improved ventilation.

Not every space in a home has the same cooling needs. The EPS FOCUS system gives homeowners the flexibility to improve comfort in specific rooms while reducing energy consumption overall.” — Tim Deming, director of marketing at Solatube International

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solatube International Inc. , the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights and home ventilation solutions, today announced the launch of the new Solatube Engineered Performance Series (EPS) FOCUS Whole House Fan System, a next-generation ventilation solution designed to deliver targeted, room-by-room comfort with powerful, energy-efficient performance.The new EPS FOCUS system reimagines traditional whole-house fan technology by offering precision airflow exactly where it’s needed most. Designed for bedrooms, nurseries, home offices, laundry rooms and other enclosed spaces, the system cools, ventilates and refreshes indoor air without requiring homeowners to condition unused areas.Unlike conventional systems that operate throughout an entire home, the EPS FOCUS Whole House Fan System can be installed in a single room or multiple areas to create a customized, whole-home fresh-air solution. It works by pulling in fresh outdoor air through open windows while exhausting hot, stale air through the attic, helping to quickly reduce indoor temperatures and improve air quality.The system is engineered to address common comfort challenges such as hot spots, stuffy rooms and lingering odors, delivering “big comfort” through targeted airflow and ventilation.Key features of the EPS FOCUS Whole House Fan System include:- High-performance motor for powerful, efficient airflow- Whisper-quiet fan blade design to minimize noise and vibration- Sleek, discreet ceiling profile that blends into interior spaces- Comfort Control remote for easy operation- Fast, non-invasive installation for minimal disruption- Fresh air ventilation that maintains privacy with doors closedThe Solatube EPS FOCUS Whole House Fan System is now available through Solatube dealers and installers nationwide. To learn more and locate your local Solatube Premier Dealer, visit https://solatube.com/residential/whole-house-fans/eps-focus About Solatube InternationalSolatube International Inc., a Kingspan Light + Air company, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) and energy-efficient home ventilation solutions. Headquartered in Vista, California, the company has earned worldwide acclaim for its ability to transform interior spaces with natural light.Solatube’s product portfolio includes tubular skylights and ventilation systems designed to bring natural light and fresh air into homes while improving comfort and energy efficiency. Its technologies have received global recognition, including the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label. For more information, visit www.solatube.com ###

The new EPS Focus Whole House fan from Solatube

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