The leader who built VMware's partner ecosystem joins VergeIO's board to grow the go-to-market for partners and customers leaving the VMware stack.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former VMware Ecosystem Leader Zia Yusuf Joins Board of Directors and Invests in VergeIO

The leader who built VMware's partner ecosystem joins VergeIO's board to grow the go-to-market for partners and customers leaving the VMware stack.

For Immediate Release

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — July 7, 2026

VergeIO, developer of the VergeOS private cloud operating system, today announced that Zia Yusuf has invested in the company and joined its Board of Directors, where he will advise on go-to-market and partner ecosystem strategy. Yusuf served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Ecosystem and Industry Solutions at VMware from 2021 to 2024. His arrival signals where the market is heading for the resellers and strategic partners whose customers now ask them what to run after VMware.

Organizations want more from their infrastructure today and a platform ready for the workloads coming next, including AI. VergeOS answers both from one operating system. With virtualization, storage, and networking sharing a single code base, data stays local to the compute that uses it, and AI and GPU workloads scale without bolting on a separate storage or network stack. That architecture gives partners something they can stand behind.

A Career Building Enterprise Ecosystems and Go-To-Market

Yusuf led VMware's Strategic Ecosystem and Industry Solutions organization from 2021 to 2024. His teams built joint horizontal and industry solutions with Dell, the global hyperscalers, system integrators, independent software vendors, and OEMs. Before VMware, he spent six years as a Senior Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group, where he opened the firm's Silicon Valley office and advised technology companies on competitive strategy, go-to-market & ecosystem and partner strategy. Earlier he ran the global ecosystem and partner group at SAP, a network of more than 7,000 partners, and served as CEO of the IoT company Streetline. He began his career at Goldman Sachs and the World Bank and was also an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Sutter Hill Ventures & Norwest Venture Partners.

## A Platform Partners Can Build a Business On

A traditional VMware environment stacks a hypervisor from one vendor, storage from a second, networking from a third, and a management plane from a fourth. Each layer carries its own license, update cycle, and support contract. VergeOS replaces all four with one operating system, written from a single code base, where virtualization, storage, networking, and tenancy run as native functions.

For partners, that design changes the economics. One platform means fewer products to source, fewer integrations to maintain, and a lower total cost of ownership to bring to a customer. That cost advantage is a wedge, a concrete reason to displace an expensive incumbent and win the account rather than defend it. It also gives partners a straight answer when a customer asks what to run next. A leader who built the partner motion at VMware's scale now sees that value in VergeIO.

"Zia built the partner ecosystem for one of the largest infrastructure companies in the world," said Yan Ness, CEO of VergeIO. "He knows what partners need to grow. Their customers are asking them what to run next, and they want infrastructure that does more today and is ready for AI tomorrow. Zia's decision to invest and join our board tells that community where the market is heading."

"I spent my career building the partnerships and ecosystems that carry technology to market," said Zia Yusuf, member of the VergeIO Board of Directors. "The signal I look for is an architecture that gives partners something durable to sell. Customers want more from their infrastructure now, and a platform ready for AI and the workloads that follow. One operating system built from a single code base delivers both, and it gives partners a margin structure and a differentiation that a stack of assembled products cannot match. I invested and joined the board to help build the go-to-market motion that matches the technology."

Why This Matters Now

VergeIO earned a DCIG Top 5 VMware Alternative rating in both the SME and SLED categories for two years running. That recognition arrives as Broadcom reshapes the market around it. Broadcom's 2024 partner-program changes moved the channel to an invitation-only model and left many established resellers without a flagship platform to recommend, and its 2026 licensing terms now push existing VMware customers toward VCF or VVF before their contracts expire. Broadcom has also narrowed its focus to its largest accounts, and the broader base of customers and the partners who serve them now rank as a lower priority. That underserved majority is the channel's opening. Those customers turn to their partners for guidance, looking for infrastructure that costs less, does more today, and carries them into AI workloads tomorrow. Yusuf's move points the reseller and strategic partner community to the answer.

Yusuf and Chris Lehman, SVP of Sales at VergeIO, discuss this shift in a live webinar, Life After VMware: The Reseller Playbook for What Comes Next: https://www.verge.io/life-after-vmware-the-reseller-playbook-for-what-comes-next/, on July 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET. The session maps the reseller and partner strategy for the market VMware left behind, and gives partners a way to lead customer conversations with return on investment and lower total cost of ownership. Registration is open now: https://www.verge.io/life-after-vmware-the-reseller-playbook-for-what-comes-next/

About VergeIO

VergeIO develops VergeOS, the private cloud operating system that runs virtualization, storage, networking, and tenancy as functions of one operating system, written from a single code base. Customers deploy VergeOS to replace legacy virtualization stacks, remove compounding licensing layers, and run modern workloads, including AI, on infrastructure they already own. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan and serves enterprise, government, and service-provider customers worldwide. For more information, visit verge.io - https://www.verge.io



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