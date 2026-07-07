Three Men Sought for Questioning in June Stabbing Case at Carol Ann's Night Club on Murfreesboro Pike

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men believed to have information about the June 19th stabbing that injured three persons inside Carol Ann’s Home Cooking Café at 407 Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers responded to the restaurant just after 9 p.m. on the 19th, as Carol Ann’s also operates as a nightclub. Three victims, a husband and wife, and the wife’s cousin, were located with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to one of the victims, the altercation stemmed from an argument. There were four to five male suspects involved when one of the men armed himself with a piece of broken glass and began attacking the husband. The two women attempted to assist him and were cut.

The three men in the attached surveillance photos were present in the establishment and are being sought for questioning. Anyone with information about them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

