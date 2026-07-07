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Pedestrian Identified Following June 27th Fatal Crash On Lafayette Street

The pedestrian fatally struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on June 27th on Lafayette Street at Rep. John Lewis Way has been identified by the MNPD Crime Laboratory as Taramon Diane Lopez, 50.

The investigation to this point indicates Lopez was struck by the northbound Silverado while walking in a lane of travel. The 27-year-old Silverado driver remained on scene to render aid to Lopez.

Lopez was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died on July 2nd.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

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Pedestrian Identified Following June 27th Fatal Crash On Lafayette Street

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