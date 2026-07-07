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Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Monday's Crash on Murfreesboro Pike

A 22-year-old Tesla driver has been charged with vehicular homicide by reckless conduct following Monday's 6:30 p.m. fatal crash on Murfreesboro Pike that killed another driver. Bankole Olupinla, 38, was on Faircloth Lane attempting to cross Murfreesboro Pike in his Lexus RX350 when he was struck by the Tesla at a high rate of speed.

Olupinla was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The Tesla driver, Ali Al Attabi, told officers at the scene he was aggravated that another vehicle cut him off so he accelerated to pass the vehicle. He estimated he was traveling at approximately 70 mph in a 45 mph zone when he struck the passenger side of the Lexus.

Al Attabi remains jailed this morning on $75,000 bond.

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Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Monday's Crash on Murfreesboro Pike

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