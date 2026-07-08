ASAE Selects Swapcard as Official Event App Partner to Power Event Experiences

We selected Swapcard because it gives us the ability to create a more personalized experience for attendees while helping exhibitors and sponsors connect with the right people.” — John Bacon, Vice President, Sales & Partner Experience at ASAE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has announced a partnership with Swapcard, the leading AI-powered event management platform, to elevate the event experience for ASAE Signature Experiences and build a stronger foundation for data-driven decision-making across its event portfolio.ASAE selected Swapcard based on the platform's proven track record with associations, its AI capabilities, and its ability to surface the engagement intelligence that helps organizers make smarter decisions throughout the event’s lifecycle.The partnership reflects ASAE's broader commitment to continuously improving how it delivers value to attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors, and to building event experiences that extend well beyond the onsite event days.For ASAE, the decision came down to more than technology. The team was looking for a partner who understood what association events are built to do: create meaningful professional connections and deliver outcomes that justify participation.Swapcard's deep experience working with associations gave ASAE confidence that the platform could support their specific goals: stronger in-app engagement, higher-quality networking between attendees and partners, and clearer ROI visibility for exhibitors and sponsors.“At ASAE, our signature events are about creating meaningful connections and delivering measurable value for everyone involved. We selected Swapcard because it gives us the ability to create a more personalized experience for attendees while helping exhibitors and sponsors connect with the right people and better understand the impact of their participation. The platform also gives us stronger engagement data so we can continue learning, improving, and building better event experiences over time,” said John Bacon, Vice President, Sales & Partner Experience at ASAE.As the official event app partner, Swapcard delivers a more personalized and intuitive experience for every participant.For attendees, the Swapcard-powered experience will be more personalized and easier to navigate. AI-driven recommendations will help attendees identify the right sessions, connect with the right exhibitors and vendors, source new providers, and make the most of their time onsite.For exhibitors and sponsors, the focus shifts to results. Features including AI matchmaking, digital advertising, lead capture, hosted buyer programs, meeting scheduling, and real-time engagement data give partners a clearer picture of the value of their participation and the tools to act on it.The platform also gives ASAE the flexibility to extend the conversation beyond each event, building continuity and community engagement throughout the year.This is not a one-event arrangement. ASAE views Swapcard as a long-term partnership, one that becomes more valuable as engagement data accumulates across events and informs future programming, community development, and partner strategy.“Associations hold a unique place in the events industry. Their events are the heartbeat of a professional community, and the technology that powers them needs to reflect that. The most forward-thinking associations have stopped thinking about events in isolation. Every event builds on the last: engagement data informs future programming, and technology becomes the thread that delivers more value to the community year over year. ASAE understands this, and that shared vision is what makes this partnership meaningful. We are proud to work alongside one of the most respected organizations in the world, and we are committed to strengthening this collaboration, event by event,” said Carlos Araujo, VP of Marketing, Swapcard.The goal is to build on every event, using real data to strengthen community engagement, increase partner value, and deliver a measurably better experience year over year.About SwapcardSwapcard is the revenue-first intelligent event management platform built for associations, trade show organizations, media companies, and conference organizers. Swapcard unifies the entire event lifecycle on a single intelligent platform, from registration to engagement and monetization, actively converting attendees into qualified exhibitor leads. With an intuitive interface, seamless integrations, and real-time analytics, Swapcard helps organizers streamline operations, prove exhibitor ROI, and unlock new revenue streams. Trusted by global leaders such as Informa, Clarion, NAVC, IAAPA, and Koelnmesse, Swapcard has powered more than 15,000 trade shows, exhibitions, and conferences worldwide, transforming event technology from a cost center into a strategic, data-driven revenue engine.About ASAEASAE is a membership organization of more than 50,000 association executives and industry partners. Since it was established 100 years ago, its members have and continue to lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology. With the support of the ASAE Research Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge, and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession and provides resources, education, ideas, and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. Visit ASAE at https://www.asaecenter.org/

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