Certiprof® Launches the I31000RM™ Professional Certification in Risk Management Based on ISO 31000:2018

Certiprof ISO 31000 Official Badge

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof , a certification body founded in 2015, today announced the launch of the ISO 31000 Risk Management Professional Certification (I31000RM™), an eight-module self-study program designed to certify individual competency in applying ISO 31000:2018 — Risk management — Guidelines, the globally recognized standard for organizational risk management.1. What is it? An individual professional certification (not an organizational certification scheme) that validates conceptual and applied mastery of ISO 31000:2018.2. Who issues it? Certiprof International, headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, USA.3. How long is it? 8 modules of 2 hours each = 16 hours of self-study.4. How is it passed? A minimum score of 70% on each of the 8 module assessments, plus 70% on the Program Capstone Assessment (20 questions).5. Who is it for? Risk, compliance, audit, and corporate governance professionals, project managers, and any professional who needs to apply ISO 31000:2018 within their organization.6. Where can it be obtained? Through Certiprof International.Organizations of every type and size now operate in environments defined by uncertainty: volatile markets, technological disruption, shifting regulations, and interconnected systems whose failures are difficult to predict. ISO 31000:2018 addresses this challenge with a set of guidelines — not a compliance scheme or a sector-specific technical methodology — that describes what effective risk management looks like in any organization, sector, and scale.The I31000RM™ Certification translates that standard into a structured, assessable learning path. Module by module, the program covers:1. Introduction to Risk Management and ISO 31000 (Clauses 1 and 3) — defining risk as "the effect of uncertainty on objectives" and its bidirectional nature (positive and negative).2. Principles of Effective Risk Management (Clause 4) — the eight principles underpinning value creation and protection.3. Designing the Risk Management Framework (Clause 5) — leadership and commitment as the non-delegable foundation, and integration with governance.4. The Risk Management Process: Overview and Scope (Clauses 6.1–6.3) — communication and consultation, context, and risk criteria.5. Risk Identification (Clause 6.4.2) — identification techniques and quality, including sources beyond organizational control.6. Risk Analysis and Risk Evaluation (Clauses 6.4.3–6.4.4) — qualitative, semi-quantitative, and quantitative approaches; control effectiveness verification.7. Risk Treatment and Monitoring (Clauses 6.5–6.6) — the seven treatment options and the review cycle.8. Communication, Recording, and Reporting (Clauses 6.2 and 6.7) — traceability and tailoring reports to stakeholders, culminating in the Capstone assessment.Starting in Module 7, the content incorporates fictional case studies — Helix Health Systems, Meridian Financial Group, and Arcova Technologies — to apply the concepts to realistic scenarios in healthcare, finance, and technology."The purpose of risk management is the creation and protection of value. It improves performance, encourages innovation and supports the achievement of objectives" — the foundational statement from Clause 4 of ISO 31000:2018 that frames the entire I31000RM™ program. "This certification responds to a real need for organizations to have professionals who apply ISO 31000 beyond theory," said Ismael Ramírez, Certiprof CEO.Availability and enrollmentThe program is available starting on July 8th through Certiprof's global network and its Authorized Training Partners (ATP). Enrollment pricing is $150 - $250. Candidates who successfully complete all eight module assessments and the Program Capstone Assessment are eligible to apply for the I31000RM™ digital credential.More information and enrollment: https://certiprof.com/products/iso-31000-risk-management-professional-certification-i31000rm About CertiprofCertiprofis a certification body founded in the United States in 2015, headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Its model is built on a collaborative network of Lifelong Learners, partner universities and training centers (Authorized Training Partners, or ATPs), and industry experts who co-create its certifications. Certiprof operates with distributed teams in India, Brazil, Colombia, and the United States. As of 2024, the organization had issued more than 1,000,000 Lifelong Learning digital badges in multiple languages.Frequently asked questionsWhat is the I31000RM™ certification?It is the ISO 31000 Risk Management Professional Certification, issued by Certiprof, which certifies an individual's applied competency in the ISO 31000:2018 standard.Is ISO 31000 a certifiable standard for organizations?No. ISO 31000:2018 is a set of guidelines, not an organizational certification scheme or a compliance standard. The I31000RM™ certification certifies the professional, not the organization.How long does it take to complete the program?16 hours of self-study spread across 8 modules of 2 hours each.What is the minimum passing score?70% on each module assessment and 70% on the Program Capstone Assessment.What is the difference between principles, framework, and process in ISO 31000?Principles describe how risk management should behave; the framework establishes the organizational conditions that enable it; the process is the set of activities (identification, analysis, evaluation, treatment, monitoring) that produces results. The three elements are interdependent.Who is the program designed for?Risk management, compliance, internal audit, corporate governance, and project management professionals who need to apply ISO 31000:2018 in real-world contexts.

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