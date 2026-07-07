R.W. Martin Offers RFID Scrub Dispensing Systems for Healthcare Facilities Seeking Better Uniform Control

Automated medical scrub dispenser systems help hospitals, surgical centers, and healthcare laundries track usage, manage returns, and improve access to scrubs

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As hospitals, surgical centers, and healthcare laundries look for more reliable ways to manage scrub access, returns, and inventory levels, R.W. Martin is offering automated scrub dispensing systems powered by RFID tracking.

The ABG Systems automated scrubs management system available through R.W. Martin is built for healthcare environments that need better control over scrub distribution. Each system uses RFID technology to log transactions, helping facilities see who took scrubs, when they were taken, how many were issued, and when garments are returned.

For facilities that still rely on manual scrub distribution or less flexible dispensing equipment, an automated medical scrub dispenser can help simplify daily operations. The system gives authorized staff access to clean scrubs while keeping garments enclosed, tracked, and accounted for.

Better Control Over Scrub Inventory

R.W. Martin’s scrub inventory management system is designed to give linen teams real-time visibility into scrub usage and returns. The platform provides instant inventory updates, usage data, smart load-level recommendations, and detailed reporting to support better restocking decisions.

The system is also designed to help facilities avoid common inventory problems, including shortages, overstocking, misplaced garments, and unnecessary replacement costs. RFID tracking records each item and requires returns, giving healthcare teams a more complete view of scrub movement across departments.

For hospitals and surgical centers operating around the clock, that visibility is especially important. Automated scrub systems provide consistent access to clean uniforms without depending on laundry staff for every distribution request. Staff can retrieve properly stocked scrubs when needed, including during nights, weekends, and mid-shift uniform changes.

Flexible Scrub Uniform Dispenser Options

R.W. Martin offers multiple scrub uniform dispenser options to fit different facility layouts, department needs, and volume requirements.

The White Box automated scrub dispenser is a modular system designed for hospitals and healthcare laundries. It can be configured with locker doors, shelves, or hangers and allows dispensers and collectors to be placed separately.

The White C automated scrub dispenser is a compact, enclosed system designed for secure, slot-based, hygienic distribution. It limits access to authorized users, protects garments from contamination, and tracks usage automatically.

The White Case scrub dispenser is built for smaller teams, tighter spaces, and larger uniform bundles. It offers storage flexibility in a compact design and is intended for lower-volume facilities or departments with space limitations.

R.W. Martin also offers the White Basket soiled scrub collector, which uses RFID tracking to record returned garments as staff deposit used scrubs. The system is available in compact and large options to fit different facility volumes and space requirements.

Supporting Healthcare and Beyond

While scrub dispensing systems are commonly used in hospitals, surgical centers, and healthcare laundries, R.W. Martin notes that the technology can also support manufacturing, food processing, clean energy, and industrial settings where garment control, PPE tracking, and uniform accountability are important.

Facilities looking to replace or upgrade a medical scrub dispenser can contact R.W. Martin to discuss system options, request a custom quote, or book a demo.

About R.W. Martin

R.W. Martin provides equipment, parts, service, and technology solutions for industrial laundry and related facility operations. The company supports customers with new and used equipment, parts, service, hot water systems, and RFID-enabled scrub and inventory tracking solutions.

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