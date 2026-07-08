Studio Mao Marks Successful USA 250 Cultural Program at The Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta

Mikhail Simonyan performing at the Millennium Gate in Atlanta Studio Mao President Stephen Mao; Rodney Mims Cook; Russian cultural attache Nina Abramian; violinist Mikhail Simonyan; Alba Music President Natalia Domoratskaya Chairman of the Commission of Fine Arts Rodney Mims Cook Jr. and virtuoso violinist Mikhail Simonyan

Russian Violinist Mikhail Simonyan performs works by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, and Brahms as the program highlights cultural exchange and civic dialogue

We continue to develop the bilateral cultural channel as a complement to traditional diplomatic relations. Today was a powerful example of how classical music and art can bring nations closer.”” — Stephen Mao

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio Mao announced the successful completion of a special USA 250 cultural program at The Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta, bringing together guests from the arts, diplomacy, public service, and civic life for an evening of classical music, art, history, and cultural exchange.The program featured Russian virtuoso violinist Mikhail Simonyan, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Novosibirsk Region, accompanied by pianist Nyle Matsuoka. The performance included Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise, the Scherzo and Mélodie from Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir d’un lieu cher, Op. 42, and the Brahms Scherzo for Violin and Piano, the third movement from the F.A.E. Sonata. As a tribute to relations between Russia and the United States, Simonyan closed the performance with a rendition of Yankee Doodle / Souvenir d’Amérique.Held during the United States’ 250th anniversary commemoration, the Atlanta event took place at The Millennium Gate Museum, founded by Rodney Mims Cook Jr., Chairman of the United States Commission of Fine Arts. The program followed Mr. Cook’s recent visit to Russia, where he participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and took part in an impromptu dialogue with President Vladimir Putin during the plenary session. Following his return to Washington, Mr. Cook met with President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office and discussed his St. Petersburg visit with the President and senior Cabinet members.After the concert, Rodney Mims Cook Jr. said to Nina Abramian, Russia’s cultural attaché at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington, D.C., “Please pass along to Ambassador Darchiev how much joy and beauty Mikhail has given us today, and that we need to keep this cultural exchange going with Foreign Minister Lavrov, our State Department, and President Donald Trump.” The Atlanta program was among the first visible cultural events to follow Mr. Cook’s Russia visit. It was designed to underscore the role of classical music, public art, and historic institutions in preserving constructive dialogue between American and Russian cultural communities.“We continue to develop the bilateral cultural channel as a complement to traditional diplomatic relations,” said Stephen Mao, President of Studio Mao. “Today was a powerful example of how classical music and art can bring nations closer together through dignity, beauty, and shared humanity.”Participants and guests included Rodney Mims Cook Jr., Chairperson of the United States Commission of Fine Arts and founder of the National Monuments Foundation ; Kwanza Hall, former member of the U.S. Congress; Stephen Mao, President of Studio Mao; Natalia Domoratskaya, international cultural producer and founder of Alba Music Group; former NHL hockey star Alexei Semenov; and members of the Little Richard Band.The Millennium Gate Museum’s USA 250 exhibition included selections from Georgia history, the Andrew Young exhibition, and special works by Frederick Hart and Sabin Howard. The setting provided a historic backdrop for a program intended to honor American heritage while encouraging continued cultural engagement with the wider world.About Studio MaoStudio Mao is a New York based film production and cultural strategy company led by Academy Award winning producer Stephen Mao. The company develops films, documentaries, and international cultural initiatives focused on storytelling, global collaboration, and the role of culture in building bridges between nations.About The National Monuments FoundationThe National Monuments Foundation creates self sustaining landmarks of national and historical importance, with a focus on peace education, civic engagement, and cultural preservation. Its projects include The Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta, the World Athletes Monument at Pershing Point, Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Vine City, and the Newington Cropsey Museum in New York.

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