Florida Audio Expo

Florida Audio Expo Announces Tampa February 2027 Show

We're excited to build on the momentum of previous years and deliver an even better experience for exhibitors and attendees in 2027,” — Florida Audio Expo Team

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida Audio Expo is pleased to announce its return to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Airport Westshore for the 2027 show, taking place February 19–21, 2027.The 2027 Florida Audio Expo will once again bring together music lovers, audiophiles, manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and industry professionals from around the world for three days of exceptional sound, innovative technology, and unforgettable experiences.The Expo is also proud to announce that Plan Ahead Events has been engaged as the show's professional event management company. Their extensive experience in managing large-scale industry events will help elevate the attendee and exhibitor experience while supporting the continued growth of the Expo.In addition, respected industry veteran David Weintraub will serve as the official Show Ambassador for the 2027 event, helping foster relationships throughout the audio community and contributing to the show's ongoing development.The Florida Audio Expo leadership team will continue to benefit from the experience and dedication of Ammar Jadusingh, John Chait, and Mike Bovaird, who will retain their key show management roles and help guide the event into its next chapter.Attendees can look forward to an expanded lineup of exhibitors, exciting new programs, seminars, high-end car audio, live demonstrations, a marketplace, and several special announcements that will be unveiled in the coming months.Additional details, exhibitor information, registration dates, hotel booking information, and program announcements will be released soon.For the latest updates, please visit the Florida Audio Expo website www.thefloridaaudioexpo.com and follow official show communications.About Florida Audio ExpoThe Florida Audio Expo is a premier consumer audio event dedicated to showcasing the finest in high-performance audio equipment, music reproduction, personal audio, and home entertainment technologies. The annual event attracts exhibitors and attendees from across North America and beyond, offering a unique opportunity to experience the latest innovations in high-end audio.

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