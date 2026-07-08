eMedia Monitor signs Data Quality Pledge, affirming broadcast and audio-visual media data integrity standards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMedia Monitor (eMM), the global media intelligence platform for audio visual media insights, and leader in real-time analysis of traditional broadcast (radio, TV), and social media (podcasts, YouTube, TikTok), announces that CEO and founder Dr. Thomas Netousek has signed the Global Data Quality (GDQ) Data Quality Excellence Pledge. eMM is listed as an official signee on the GDQ website.

The Pledge’s five standards - rigorous data quality, transparency, data protection, education and active participation - map directly to capabilities built into eMM's technology since launch in 2007. Signing the Pledge is a confirmation, not a commitment to change; rigorous standards are built in using AI-based systems for Human Language Processing.

eMM’s proprietary, vertically integrated Dart system captures 3,500+ channels across 94 countries and 210 US DMAs. Operating entirely on in-house hardware and software, it provides high-accuracy, transcription in 42 languages. Enterprise clients receive structured, real-time datasets compatible with systems including Power BI and Tableau.

Clients relying on eMM’s media intelligence data include Fortune 500 companies, listed corporations and multinational brands; data integrity is a governance and risk issue for these organisations so the Pledge matters. Whether analysts are running reputation analysis, narrative intelligence or discourse tracking via the Dart platform or eMM’s API, the validity of every insight depends on the quality of the underlying data.

Thomas Netousek, CEO: "Our speech-and-language technology has data quality and scientific integrity built in since we launched. Our clients can be assured the data we provide is reliable, rigorous and we set the highest standards in the media intelligence market."

Michelle Harold, VP of Global Partnerships: "The GDQ Pledge gives our clients an independent reference point confirming eMM's data meets a rigorous, professionally governed standard, adding another layer of verified assurance alongside our AMEC and DataComms award recognition."

Notes to Editors / About eMedia Monitor

eMedia Monitor is a broadcast intelligence platform and global leader in real-time radio, TV and web-TV monitoring. 94 countries · 42 languages · 3,500+ broadcast channels · 35,000+ podcasts · 24/7 real-time monitoring · Content captured across TV, radio, web TV, podcasts, YouTube, TikTok and digital news channels · Trusted by brands including Airbus and Volkswagen Group; media intelligence providers such as Cision, Aitastic and Unicepta; PR networks including FGS Global and governmental/non-governmental multinational organisations including the European Commission and European Central Bank · Gold, DataComms Awards 2026 · Gold, AMEC Awards 2025

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