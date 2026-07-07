TruLata Opens The Virtual Scale Summit, Free 2 Day Event Where Founders Can Walk In With a Business & Out With a Backer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five hours. Zero filler. Hands-on work sessions, facilitated executive networking, and The Lata Pitch , where selected founders present live to the TruLata Holdings investment team for real feedback, a concrete growth roadmap, and a genuine shot at backing. Free to attend. Pitch applications close July 31.TruLata LLC, the marketing and technology firm behind more than 200 client organizations and a 2025 Communicator Award winner, today opened registration for The Virtual Scale Summit , a free two-day executive growth event on August 13 and 14, 2026, from 9:00 to 11:30 AM CST. Founders can register and apply to pitch.Most business events in 2026 sell the same recycled artificial intelligence hype. The Virtual Scale Summit does the opposite. It is two focused mornings built around one question: how are real companies actually growing right now? Every answer comes from the operators who are running it.Both mornings open with a facilitated Executive Networking Session, connecting founders, operators, and executives from the first minute. Attendees then move directly into working sessions: an interactive Workshop Session built to take straight back to the team, a deep-dive into AI-enabled sales enablement covering lead management, customer communication, and operational efficiency, and a live Executive Panel where audience-submitted questions are answered in real time by operators across every growth discipline. Attendees leave with actionable strategies, real case studies they can model inside their own organizations, and relationships built in a room of peers solving the same problems.Day 2 features a Scale Session with Dr. Gregory Stowe, delivering an unvarnished look at what growing a multi-location practice actually took, covering growth successes, operational challenges, AI implementation, and the leadership lessons behind the revenue. The summit then reaches its signature moment: The Lata Pitch.The Lata Pitch: A Stage Where the Outcome Is RealThe Lata Pitch puts a select group of founders in front of the executive team of TruLata Holdings, the firm's portfolio arm that builds, backs, and operates companies across consumer, fintech, and wellness. Founders who take the stage walk away with:• Direct, candid feedback from operators who build and back companies for a living, not a panel of spectators.• A concrete growth roadmap for their specific business, not generic advice.• Genuine consideration for partnership or backing from TruLata Holdings, and a relationship that can continue long after the summit ends.Only a focused set of companies will be selected. Applications close July 31. Founders should apply the same day they register.An Award-Winning Speaker LineupAttendees learn from a lineup with the credentials to back it up:• Kellie DeMarco, 3x Emmy Award winning and 2x Edward R. Murrow Award winning journalist, on high-stakes communication that moves buyers and boards.• Dr. Gregory Stowe, on the case-study stage with an unvarnished look at what scaling his multi-location practice actually took.• Trace Gordon, CEO and Founder of TruLata and Forbes Business Council member, on building a company that builds companies.• Tiffany Corson Bednar, President of TruLata and veteran of scaling businesses inside highly regulated industries.• Abhishek Kishore, Strategic Growth Advisor and global growth strategist who has advised Fortune 500 executives through the U.S.-India Business Council."Most business events end with a notebook full of quotes and nothing to show for it," said Tiffany Corson Bednar, President of TruLata. "We built this one the way we build for clients: two tight mornings, operators instead of presenters, and a stage where a founder can walk in with a company and walk out with a backer. Nobody in the room should need a single slide explained to them twice."Free to Attend, Recordings IncludedAttendance is complimentary. Every registrant receives the full recordings of all sessions, so a missed morning is never a missed opportunity. The only way to lose is to not be in the room. Seats and pitch slots are limited.Founders, executives, and growth leaders can register and submit Lata Pitch applications.About TruLata, LLCTruLata is a marketing and technology firm serving more than 200 organizations across healthcare, legal, enterprise software, and community sectors, and a 2025 Communicator Award winner. The firm pairs senior-led marketing strategy with technology it builds itself, and through TruLata Holdings it builds, backs, and operates companies across consumer, fintech, and wellness. Learn more at trulata.com.

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