New Research: Businesses Accelerate Voice AI Investment while Consumers Demand Greater Accuracy and Human Support

New Research: Businesses Accelerate Voice AI Investment while Consumers Demand Greater Accuracy

National study from Botco.ai finds Voice AI adoption is accelerating, but long-term success depends on earning consumer trust.

The question is now about how to deploy Voice AI in ways that customers trust. The aim is to improve customer experiences by focusing on accuracy and thoughtful escalation to human support.” — Anu Shukla, Executive Chair at Botco.ai

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations rapidly expand investments in artificial intelligence, nearly 78% expect AI agents to support customer service interactions within the next 18 months, according to recent industry research. Against that backdrop, Botco.ai today announced the upcoming release of its 2026 State of Voice AI: Adoption, Expectations and Trust, a national study that examines where businesses and consumers agree on the future of Voice AI and where their expectations differ.Based on independent surveys of more than 300 U.S. consumers and more than 100 business decision-makers conducted in June 2026, the report finds that while Voice AI has entered the mainstream, organizations that succeed will be those that balance operational efficiency with customer trust.Findings Point to Key Areas Where Business and Consumer Expectations Diverge- 46% of organizations have already deployed or are piloting Voice AI.- 75% expect to increase Voice AI investment over the next two years.- Nearly three-quarters of consumers have used Voice AI.- 73% of consumers say accuracy is the single most important factor in a Voice AI experience, while only 10% say Voice AI almost always understands them correctly on the first attempt.Businesses prioritize speed, availability and operational efficiency, while consumers prioritize accuracy, being understood and the ability to reach a human when needed.The findings suggest that as Voice AI adoption continues to grow, success will depend not only on automation but on designing experiences that deliver accurate responses, maintain consumer confidence and provide seamless transitions to human support when appropriate."The question is no longer whether organizations should adopt Voice AI—it's how to deploy it in ways that customers trust," said Anu Shukla, Executive Chair at Botco.ai. "Our research shows organizations have a significant opportunity to improve customer experiences by focusing on accuracy, thoughtful escalation to human support and designing Voice AI around the needs of the people using it."Beyond adoption trends, the report explores:- Where businesses are realizing the greatest value from Voice AI today.- The customer interactions where businesses and consumers agree human support should remain essential.- The gap between business priorities and consumer expectations.- Practical considerations for organizations evaluating or expanding Voice AI initiatives.Be Among the First to See the FindingsBotco.ai will unveil the complete findings from the 2026 State of Voice AI: Adoption, Expectations and Trust during a live webinar exploring what the research means for organizations evaluating or expanding Voice AI initiatives.Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026Time: 11:00am PTDuring the webinar, attendees will learn:- What leading organizations are deploying with Voice AI and where they are seeing measurable ROI.- The gap between business priorities and consumer expectations.- Where Voice AI outperforms chat and text, and where human support remains essential.- Emerging adoption trends across industries.- A practical roadmap for responsible Voice AI deployment.- Insights from more than 500 business leaders and consumers.Who should attend:- Customer experience and operations leaders- Technology and digital transformation teams- Business development and strategy professionals- Contact center and customer support leadersHealthcare, financial services and SaaS leaders- Anyone evaluating or investing in Voice AIRegister for the webinar: https://na2.hubs.ly/H06dvXs0 Those unable to attend the webinar can join the report waitlist to receive the 2026 State of Voice AI following its public release. The waitlist can be accessed at: https://insights.botco.ai/waitlist-the-state-of-voice-agents-report-2026 About Botco.ai Botco.ai is the enterprise AI agent platform purpose-built to help organizations deliver intelligent, reliable and secure customer engagement across voice, chat and messaging channels. As organizations increasingly adopt agentic AI, Botco.ai helps enterprises create, deploy and manage AI agents through a no-code development environment (IDE) powered by retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology.Trusted by leading organizations across healthcare, pharmaceutical, government and other regulated industries, Botco.ai enables organizations to improve customer experiences, increase operational efficiency and convert conversations into measurable outcomes.

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