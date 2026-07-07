Mosquito Authority today announced the launch of the Take Back Your Yard Sweepstakes.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mosquito Authority® Launches National "Take Back Your Yard" Sweepstakes

Helping Families Reclaim Their Backyards with the Chance to Win Up to $5,000 in Prizes including a Year of Professional Mosquito Protection

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2026 — Mosquito Authority, owned by Main Line Brands and a leading provider of mosquito, fly and tick control services, today announced the launch of the Take Back Your Yard Sweepstakes. Arriving at the peak of summer pest season, when families face increased mosquito activity, this national promotion is designed to help homeowners reclaim their outdoor spaces, offset home maintenance costs, and enjoy more time outside with family and friends.

Beginning today, July 7 and running through July 31, 2026, eligible homeowners across participating Mosquito Authority service areas can enter for a chance to win the ultimate backyard prize package valued at up to $5,000.

The Grand Prize includes:

• A premium Kamado Grill

• Two custom branded Mosquito Authority Adirondack chairs

• Custom branded Mosquito Authority cooler

• One year of Mosquito Authority Total Yard Bundle service from a participating local franchise

In addition to the Grand Prize, one winner will receive a Second Prize consisting of one year of Mosquito Authority Total Yard Bundle service, and two (2) Third Prize winners will each receive a Mosquito Authority branded swag pack.

"Your backyard should be a place where families can relax, host summer barbecues, and make memories, not worry about the nuisance and health risks of seasonal pests," said Jason Pritchard, CEO of Main Line Brands. "Summer is in full swing, and the “The Take Back Your Yard” Sweepstakes celebrates outdoor living while introducing homeowners to the local experts who help create more comfortable outdoor spaces all season long."

Consumers can enter online at https://www.mosquito-authority.com/summer-sweepstakes/ by completing the official sweepstakes entry form during the promotional period. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

The Take Back Your Yard Sweepstakes reflects Mosquito Authority's mission of helping families and pets spend more quality time outdoors through science-backed, family-friendly mosquito control, exceptional customer service, and locally owned and operated franchises that understand local pest behaviors.

Serving homeowners through more than 800 franchise territories across the United States, Canada (excluding Quebec), and Puerto Rico, Mosquito Authority provides science-backed mosquito and tick control treatments designed to help families enjoy their yards with confidence.

Winners will be selected in random drawings on or about August 15, 2026 from all eligible entries received during the promotion period.

For complete sweepstakes details, eligibility requirements, and Official Rules, visit https://www.mosquito-authority.com/summer-sweepstakes/

About Mosquito Authority

Founded in 2002, Mosquito Authority is one of North America's leading mosquito and tick control providers, serving homeowners through a network of locally owned and operated franchise locations. Combining industry-leading expertise, innovative treatment solutions, and exceptional customer service, Mosquito Authority helps families reclaim their outdoor spaces and enjoy life outside with confidence. Learn more at www.mosquito-authority.com or follow @MosquitoAuthority on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Main Line Brands

Main Line Brands was founded in 2020 as a parent company for leading home service franchises Mosquito Authority, Pest Authority and Fitness Machine Technicians. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Main Line Brands currently operates more than 850 franchise territories nationally across its three home service franchise brands. Main Line Brands’ mission is to help home service brands scale their models through franchise development, and its portfolio companies are committed to delivering professional, reliable services with prompt, personalized customer service. With a strategic vision to be the leader in residential and commercial service franchises, Main Line Brands offers a variety of solutions for home and business owners, including mitigating mosquitoes and other pests, in and outside of the home, and providing repair and preventive maintenance on fitness equipment to ensure its safety and lifespan.

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