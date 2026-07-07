Lights, camera, action! First year of California’s expanded Film & TV Tax Credit projected to bring $6.6 billion in economic impact

DONKEY film, Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

“The California Film Commission’s tax credit is a game changer, allowing DreamWorks Animation to keep production on two of our most valuable franchises in California,” said Randy Lake, Chief Operating Officer at DreamWorks Animation. “We are deeply grateful for this meaningful support, which reinforces our commitment to producing world-class animation in our home state.”

“For over a hundred years, California has been home to not only The Walt Disney Company but also an incredibly talented community of filmmakers, artists, and production professionals,” said Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Entertainment Studios, The Walt Disney Company. “We are happy to have a number of projects selected for the state’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program and are grateful to the California Film Commission, Governor Newsom, and the legislative leaders who have worked to strengthen opportunities for production here as we continue to invest in California’s world-class creative workforce.”

Independent films continue to play a critical role in productions

The 41 projects approved in this round comprise 35 independent productions, including five above $10 million in budget and 30 under $10 million in budget, reflecting the program’s continued commitment to supporting diverse voices and emerging filmmakers alongside major studio productions.

“We received the approval letter informing us that Gingerbread Men was accepted into the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program,” said Academy Award Winner Ben Affleck, Director and Producer. “Under the program, we have been able to make the films Argo, Unstoppable, and Accountant 2. Our upcoming film, Gingerbread Men, will be filmed in Los Angeles, California – close to our company office and the best and most experienced cast and crew, vendors, and service providers. Let’s continue to keep the California film industry alive with the help of the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program!”

California continues to rebuild production momentum

This latest round of awards caps off a transformative first year of the revamped program, as it continues to strengthen California’s production landscape, with applications growing by 82% compared to the previous year.

In the T.V. category, 20 new series and six pilots received tax credits during the first year of Program 4.0 – by comparison, only eight new series received tax credits during the last year of Program 3.0. Notable TV projects from the past year include: