Cargo Facts Launches Bob Dahl Memorial Scholarship to Inspire the Next Generation of Air Cargo Leaders

Bob Dahl

Scholarship honors legendary aviation analyst by providing emerging professionals with mentorship and career opportunities in the global air cargo industry

The Bob Dahl Memorial Scholarship reflects everything Bob stood for.” — JJ Hornblass, CEO of Cargo Facts

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargo Facts today announced the launch of the Bob Dahl Memorial Scholarship , a new initiative created to honor the legacy of one of the air cargo industry's most respected researchers, mentors and thought leaders while investing in the next generation of aviation professionals.Named in memory of Bob Dahl, the longtime head of research at Cargo Facts Consulting, the scholarship will provide promising students and early career professionals with funded access to the Cargo Facts Symposium , along with travel support, structured mentorship and exclusive networking opportunities with senior leaders across the air cargo ecosystem. Dahl passed away in 2025 after a distinguished career that shaped how the global freighter market is analyzed and understood, including the development of the analytical framework that continues to underpin Cargo Facts Consulting's renowned market forecasts and industry research. Beyond his technical expertise, he was widely admired for his generosity as a mentor, his intellectual curiosity and his unwavering commitment to developing future talent."The Bob Dahl Memorial Scholarship reflects everything Bob stood for," said JJ Hornblass, CEO of Cargo Facts. "He believed deeply in rigorous analysis, lifelong learning and helping others succeed. Through this scholarship, we are creating opportunities for talented individuals who may not otherwise have access to the industry's leading voices and events. It is a fitting way to ensure Bob's influence continues to shape air cargo for years to come."The scholarship is designed to remove financial barriers for aspiring industry professionals while creating meaningful pathways into careers in aviation and logistics. Recipients will receive:- Complimentary registration to the Cargo Facts Symposium- Travel and hotel accommodations- Structured mentorship with established industry leaders- Curated networking opportunities throughout the event- Recognition within the Cargo Facts communityThe program is open to undergraduate and graduate students, military service members transitioning into civilian aviation careers, and early career industry professionals. Applicants will be evaluated based on their demonstrated interest in air cargo, analytical ability, leadership potential, communication skills, and commitment to contributing to the future of the industry."The future of air cargo depends on attracting exceptional new talent," said Hornblass. "By connecting emerging professionals directly with industry experts, we hope to strengthen the talent pipeline, foster mentorship and encourage fresh thinking that will benefit the entire sector."The scholarship is guided by a committee of respected industry leaders, including Linda Dahl; Bob Brown, CEO of Vx Capital; Ned Laird, founder of Cargo Facts; Molly Stewart, COO of Cargo Facts; and JJ Hornblass, CEO of Cargo Facts.Cargo Facts is also inviting universities, aviation organizations and industry partners to participate by nominating candidates, serving as mentors or supporting the scholarship through sponsorships. Their involvement will help expand access to career opportunities while strengthening the industry's next generation of leadership.Applications for the inaugural scholarship cycle are now open. The deadline for applications is Aug. 14, 2026.For more information about the Bob Dahl Memorial Scholarship, eligibility requirements or sponsorship opportunities, visit our website About Cargo FactsCargo Facts is the leading source of news, analysis, consulting and events dedicated to the global air cargo and freighter aircraft industries. Through its journalism, proprietary research, consulting services and industry-leading conferences, Cargo Facts provides decision-makers with the intelligence and connections that shape the future of air cargo. Cargo Facts also maintains the Bob Dahl Memorial Scholarship to support the development of emerging air cargo industry leaders.

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