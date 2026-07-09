Rx Bandz Receives Additional Funding from Leonid Capital Partners For FDA Submission and Military Medical Innovation
Rx Bandz ...has demonstrated a strong ability to execute on complex government-funded programs, and we are pleased to continue supporting their progress as they advance toward FDA submission.””DENVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rx Bandz, a medical device platform company (“Rx Bandz” or the “Company”), with over a dozen US military R&D contracts to develop next-generation drug delivery technologies, today announced that it has closed an advance with Leonid Capital Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
— James Parker, Co-Founder, Leonid Capital Partners
This third tranche financing builds on Leonid’s initial 2024 credit facility, providing non-dilutive capital to support the manufacturing of Rx Bandz’s proprietary MiniJect® auto-injector platform for submission to the FDA.
Rx Bandz expects to submit to the FDA in late 2026. The submission represents a significant regulatory milestone for the MiniJect platform and will support future partnerships with pharmaceutical companies seeking advanced injectable drug delivery solutions.
Since its founding, Rx Bandz has been awarded over $30 million in U.S. military R&D contracts to develop innovative drug delivery technologies designed to improve medical readiness and patient care in demanding environments. Rx Bandz’s ketamine and hydromorphone auto-injector programs have advanced to Phase III SBIR contracts with the U.S. Air Force’s 711th Human Performance Wing Advanced Development, demonstrating the Company’s ability to transition military R&D programs into sustained federal production.
“We are honored by Leonid’s continued confidence in our team and our mission to address critical military healthcare needs through innovative drug delivery technology,” said Jessica Walsh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rx Bandz. “MiniJect was designed to provide military personnel, first responders, and patients with a smaller, more rugged, and easier-to-use auto-injector capable of delivering life-saving medications from the home to the battlefield.”
James Parker, Co-Founder of Leonid Capital Partners, said, “Rx Bandz is developing technology that has the potential to improve medical readiness for our warfighters. Their team has demonstrated a strong ability to execute on complex government-funded programs, and we are pleased to continue supporting their progress as they advance toward FDA submission.”
The Company plans to use the proceeds of Leonid Capital Partners advance to continue developing therapeutics focused on battlefield pain management. These formulations for MiniJect also have “dual use” commercial applications to serve the non-military patient and emergency markets, including postpartum hemorrhage, antibiotic treatment, and major depressive disorder. MiniJect’s proprietary platform delivers everything from small molecules to biologics and other highly viscous therapeutics, enabling broad pharmaceutical applications across military and civilian markets.
The Company is currently engaged in licensing discussions with multiple pharmaceutical companies.
“We appreciate Leonid’s continued support as we execute our development roadmap and prepare for FDA submission,” said Harsha Murthy, Chief Strategy Officer and a member of the Rx Bandz Board of Directors. “Completion of our Device Master File and submission to the FDA will position MiniJect as an attractive platform for pharmaceutical partners seeking innovative delivery solutions for military, civilian, and emergency medicine applications.”
Murthy noted that because MiniJect is a combination product platform, development efforts are currently focused on manufacturing validation, reliability testing, and human factors studies required to support FDA submission.
“This advance extends our operational runway through FDA submission while preserving the option of our current $8 million Series A round. Financing against our government contract portfolio is a capital efficient way to convert program execution into working capital, and Leonid has been a thoughtful partner across each stage of the facility,” said Christopher Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of Rx Bandz.
Leonid Capital Partners is a leading provider of venture debt financing for companies developing technologies that support national security and other strategic government priorities. By accepting government contracts as collateral, Leonid provides non-dilutive growth capital tailored to scientists, engineers, and technology innovators performing under a broad range of U.S. government contract vehicles that accelerate research, product development, and mission-critical technologies.
About Rx Bandz
Rx Bandz is a privately held, multi-asset medical device company developing a platform of patient-centric auto-injectors and proprietary drug formulations. From its laboratory in Denville, New Jersey, the company is advancing a new generation of compact, portable auto-injectors designed to improve the delivery of injectable medications for military personnel, emergency medical services (EMS), and patients in home-care settings.
Its lead platform, MiniJect, is being developed to deliver critical emergency medications, including epinephrine for anaphylaxis, ketamine and hydromorphone for pain management, with rapid deployment, intuitive operation, and enhanced portability. The platform is designed to expand access to life-saving therapies, such as tranexamic acid for hemorrhages and antibiotics, across prehospital, battlefield, and home environments.
Beyond MiniJect, Rx Bandz is developing a versatile family of auto-injectors capable of delivering less than 1 mL to 5 mL injectable therapies across a broad range of medication viscosities. By integrating innovative device engineering with proprietary drug formulations, the company aims to make injectable treatments simpler, more reliable, and accessible by anyone, anywhere, anytime.
Learn more at www.rxbandz.com
About Leonid Capital Partners
Leonid Capital Partners invests capital into critical national security initiatives. The firm leverages its deep government and technical expertise to provide its portfolio companies with the flexible resources they need to grow their business.
Learn more at leonidfinance.io
Nothing herein shall be construed as, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or hold, an interest in any security or investment
Myrna Walsh
Rx Bandz
Myrna@Rxbandz.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.