CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the University of North Carolina Wilmington MHA Program.

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME approved the eight-year reaccreditation of UNCW’s MHA program, recognizing its commitment to continuous improvement and high-quality education.

CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement.” — Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) Program for an eight-year term.

“This re-accreditation underscores the commitment and dedication of our MHA faculty (identified as a key strength in our review), staff, and community stakeholders to providing a high-quality curriculum that equips graduates to excel as impactful leaders in healthcare,” stated Dr. Dan Fisher, MHA Program Coordinator at UNCW. “We value and deeply appreciate the collaboration, guidance, and insights provided by CAHME staff and site reviewers, and remain committed to growing this partnership to further strengthen our program and advance excellence in healthcare management education.”

Dr. Steve Elliott, Director, School of Health & Applied Human Services, added, “Accreditation truly takes a village, and this achievement reflects the outstanding collective effort of our MHA faculty, the broader support team at UNCW, and program stakeholders. We are especially encouraged by the program’s meaningful progress since the initial review, demonstrating a clear trajectory of continuous improvement. We look forward to carrying this momentum forward through continued program development and ongoing improvement in preparing future healthcare leaders.”

"Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 175 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About UNCW

The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), the state’s coastal university established in 1947, integrates teaching and mentoring with research and service. With an enrollment of approximately 18,800 students, UNCW creates a student-centered environment defined by engagement, creative inquiry, critical thinking, thoughtful expression, and civic responsibility.

The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in areas of expertise that address the needs of North Carolina while extending its impact regionally and internationally. Leveraging its coastal location and strong partnerships with industry and community organizations, UNCW delivers high-impact educational experiences and research initiatives that support economic and community development, enhance quality of life, and tackle complex societal challenges.

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