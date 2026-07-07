World Music Contest unites the world in Kerkrade

KERKRADE, The Netherlands – Once every four years the city of Kerkrade becomes the stage for the World Music Contest (WMC), one of the biggest wind music events and competitions in the world. Between July 9 and Aug. 2, 2026, around 20,000 musicians from all over the world participate and over 300,000 visitors attend the numerous concerts, shows and competitions.

The WMC hosts a wide variety of musical genres and cultural influences as wind, brass, marching, concert and percussion bands all participate in their respective categories. Military bands also participate in the contest, such as the Musikkorps der Bundeswehr (Music corps of the German Armed Forces) and the Marinierskapel der Koninklijke Marine (Dutch Marine Band).

Kerkrade, much like many places in South Limburg, has a special and historical relationship to wind music. When coal was discovered in the 19th century, brass and harmony bands became a cultural and social backbone for the region.

They offered a foundation for future traditions such as the WMC. The concept of an international festival for wind music first came about during the recovery phase following World War II and turned into reality in 1951, when the first edition took place. Local Mining corporations often had their own bands which also participated in the early iterations of the WMC. It has since developed into a leading festival with a significant role in the development of wind music worldwide. The winners of the competitions are considered the world champions in their respective categories for the next four years.

Alongside the contests there are non-competitive and free events as well. "Blow! WMC óp d’r maat, WMC in ‘t sjadspark" and "WMC Fringe". Blow! takes place in Kerkrade’s market square, WMC in ‘t sjadspark takes place in Kerkrade’s city park. WMC Fringe has multiple venues with shows at different times.

With such a large audience, the city center will be much busier, particularly near the main concert venues and around the concert performance times. Roads may be congested and parking difficult to find. Make sure to follow the directives given by traffic controllers when they are present. Stay vigilant when visiting crowded places and report any suspicious activity to local security or law enforcement agents.