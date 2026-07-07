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Fort McCoy Senior Commander Presents Civilian Service Commendation Medal

Melissa Dubois, public affairs specialist, with the Fort McCoy, Wis., Public Affairs Office, received a Civilian Service Commendation Medal on May 21, 2026, from Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, senior commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy.

Dubois earned the award for her efforts as project lead of the 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House.

The citation states, “For commendable service as the Public Affairs Office project lead for the 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House. Ms. Dubois’ work coordinating and bringing together over thirty organizations across Fort McCoy, the Department of War, and civilian organizations. Throughout this event, Ms. Dubois expertly ensured each organization’s unique capabilities was fully displayed for the public. Her tireless energy, boundless enthusiasm, and unmatched work ethic were key to the success of the Open House. Ms. Dubois’ actions reflect great create upon herself, the Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, and the United States Army.”

Dubois has been the community relations specialist with the Public Affairs Office since January 2024.

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Fort McCoy Senior Commander Presents Civilian Service Commendation Medal

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