Two from CPE ISW recognized in 2025 C5ISR top ten personnel awards

Two Capability Program Executive - Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW) employees have been recognized among the U.S. Army Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center's Top 10 Personnel of the Year for 2025.

Eric Hughes, Product Manager for Multi-Domain Sensing System (PdM MDSS) under Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI), and Marc Busala, Technical Director for PD SAI, were selected for the prestigious award which recognizes exceptional civilian and military personnel whose contributions have significantly advanced Army modernization and supported the warfighter.

Hughes played a critical role in advancing the Army’s aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) transformation strategy and positioning the Army to deliver deep-sensing capabilities for Multi Domain Operations.

In 2025, Hughes led efforts to secure the Advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar System (ASARS) capability for the Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program following the Air Force’s planned divestment of the U-2 aircraft fleet and associated radar systems. Through strategic engagement with Air Force partners, Army senior leaders, acquisition stakeholders and congressional staff, Hughes helped preserve access to the capability while generating approximately $70 million in savings to the Army.

His leadership guided the transition of ASARS from the Air Force to the Army, ensuring continuity for one of the Army’s most critical sensing modernization efforts. Hughes fostered collaboration across organizations and helped establish a transition strategy that secured both near-term radar assets and future production systems in support of HADES.

Under Hughes’ direction, PD SAI successfully conducted the first ASARS flight testing campaign, collecting critical data and validating system performance. He also supported efforts to identify and mitigate integration risks associated with adapting the radar to a new platform, helping keep the HADES program on cost and schedule.

Beyond technical execution, Hughes is widely recognized as a mentor and advocate whose ability to build partnerships across the intelligence and aviation communities has strengthened the Army’s ability to deliver advanced sensing capabilities to Soldiers.

“I am honored to receive this award, but this achievement is a direct reflection of the team I am lucky to work with every day,” said Hughes. “Their constant support and collaboration made this possible, and I am so proud to dedicate this honor to all members of MDSS. Thank you all for pushing me to be my best!”

As Technical Director for PD SAI, Busala has been instrumental in developing innovative solutions that address some of the Army’s most challenging sensing, data-sharing and automation requirements.

Busala led the development of an enterprise-wide aerial ISR data interoperability architecture that targeted key Army sensing capability needs. To address gaps in processing, exploitation, and dissemination data flow, Busala created a solution to improve the flow of intelligence data across multiple systems, classifications and operational environments. His vision resulted in the creation of the Tactical Intermediate Data Exchange (TIDE) format, a capability that enables sensing data to move seamlessly across domains and networks.

Recognizing the growing importance of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Busala also spearheaded the development of Sensor Automation to Support Targeting (SAST). The capability reduces reliance on manual processes and helps accelerate the detection and tracking of threats across the battlefield.

“This is quite an honor, though I feel as if this is really a shared achievement,” said Busala.“I am very fortunate to have an exceptional team of highly motivated and skilled individuals that really deserve the credit.Their dedication and understanding of the mission are what truly made SAST/TIDE a success.That said, it is very rewarding to deliver capabilities that reduce the warfighter’s cognitive workload and manual burdens.”

The selection of Hughes and Busala reflects the depth of expertise and innovation across CPE ISW.

"Eric and Marc each tackled complex challenges that required technical expertise and perseverance," said Chris Manning, CPE ISW. "Their efforts are advancing some of the Army’s most important sensing and intelligence modernization initiatives while delivering real operational value for the warfighter. The ingenuity and passion they bring to the mission will pay dividends for our men and women in uniform for years to come."