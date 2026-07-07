Fort Leonard Wood community celebrates America’s 250th anniversary

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — From fun runs to fireworks, Fort Leonard Wood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation team provided the community with a series of star-spangled events to celebrate America’s historic 250th anniversary July 3-4, 2026. The celebration teed off with a Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament; and continued with a Freedom 5K Color Run; car show; military vehicle displays and demonstrations; bounce houses; slides; games; a petting zoo; pony rides; and an Independence Day concert performed by music artists Jimmy Charles, Jacob Smalley and Niko Moon. Pvt. Kaylon Nieto, Company C, 795th Military Police Battalion, said her unit was excited when drill sergeants told them they would be attending the event, especially since the Fourth of July holiday now holds a deeper meaning for her. “We are all so happy to get a break from training and to celebrate today,” Nieto said. “We just finished basic combat training and are about to begin advanced individual training. It is so new, but it makes me feel proud to be a Soldier celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.” During the event, Nieto and her battle buddy were selected from the crowd to participate in a disc-throwing game during the Kansas City Disc Dogs performance. To her delight, Nieto's canine partner successfully caught the most throws, capping off an unforgettable experience. “My favorite part of the day so far has been getting picked to interact with the dogs,” Nieto said. Moon, named Nashville Songwriter of the Year in 2021, said Fort Leonard Wood was the perfect place to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and he felt privileged to perform on Gammon Field. “Fort Leonard Wood’s service members sacrifice every day so that I can live out my dream of music. It’s an honor to spend this day celebrating this great country with them,” Moon said. During his performance, Moon treated the crowd to his newly debuted single, "American Dreamin’," which dropped July 3, before closing the show with his Billboard Country No. 1 hit, "Good Time." Moon said he is proud to be an American and to be able to entertain service members on Independence Day. “I support our troops because they put their life on the line for me and my family and stand up to uphold the foundations of this country that I love so much,” Moon said. Performer Jacob Smalley, who said he has been performing for more than 20 years, described standing on the stage while looking out a sea of service members, veterans and families on Independence Day as a “humbling” experience. “This is actually something I have always wanted to do. I love to entertain the troops,” Smalley said. “I especially enjoyed performing ‘Soldiers and Jesus.’ It is a beautiful song, and Fort Leonard Wood was the perfect place to perform it.” The evening concluded with a fireworks display synchronized to patriotic music. To view more photos from the event, visit this https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCYu3v.